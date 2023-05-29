Gov Sule sworn in for second term

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe have been sworn in for the second term in office, saying the oil discovery in the state was a landmark achievement of his four years administration.

Sule in his inaugural speech in Lafia, said the discovery of oil in Obi Local government of the state was a remarkable achievement recorded by his four years in office

He thanked the people of the state for the overwhelming votes he received during the governorship election that usher him in for the second term on March 18.

According to the Governor who could not disclose the policy direction of his administration in the next four years thanked the residents of the state for his reelection -election for the second term in office.

He appealed to politicians across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state irrespective of political affiliations to give his administration the needed support to enable him and his deputy to take the state to greater heights in the next four years.

Governor Sule said, “I consider your free-minded votes as an affirmation of our stewardship of the past and an endorsement of our determination for the future, to continue to focus our vision, creativity, energy, and preoccupation with developmental and harmonious governance

“Although the elections did not go without occasional acrimony from some quarterseither intended to disrupt our collective sense of mission and cohesion as peaceful people of Nasarawa State. What is before us now is to join hand and work for the interest of our state.

“This is why I commend your steadfastness in shunning and standing against all the provocations intended to divide our people for selfish political gains. I urge you all to remain steadfast and to be on your guard. We cannot afford to do otherwise, because the prize is eternal vigilance.

He reaffirmed his loyalty to the Nigerian Constitution and promised to continue to do his best to better the welfare of the people and develop the state in the next four years.

Sule listed his achievements to include attraction of the organized private sector to invest in various sectors of the economy, construction of urban and rural roads, construction of schools, markets in Akwanga, Keffi and Nassarawa- Eggon.

Others areas of achievement according to the governor is the construction of bus terminals in Lafia and Karu, employment of over 3,000 teachers, engagement of over 2, 000 teachers, regularisation of appointment of casual staff in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“We also implemented outstanding promotions of staff on same grade levels for over 10 years, train and retrain of civil servants within and outside the state,” Sule added. added.

Governor Sule also said his administration had commenced the construction of state secretariat to address the challenges of office acomodation adding that the state government had also invested heavily in security and supported security agencies with needed logistics to combat the security challenges.