HIV: Lagos survey reveals treatment gains, testing gap

… Women record twice men’s prevalence as state targets wider coverage

By Chioma Obinna

Lagos State has recorded significant progress in HIV treatment, with 93.4 per cent of people living with the virus who know their status receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART), a new survey has revealed.

However, only 58.3 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, highlighting a major testing gap that could undermine efforts to control the epidemic.

The 2025–2026 Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Impact Survey also found that HIV prevalence among adults aged 15 to 64 was twice as high among women as men, at 1.6 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

The findings were presented at the dissemination of the Lagos State Summary Sheet of the survey at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, on Wednesday.

The survey has prompted renewed calls for intensified HIV testing, improved access to treatment and sustainable funding to close existing gaps in the state’s response.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Dayo Lajide, described the survey as an important milestone in strengthening the state’s HIV response through credible evidence and informed decision-making.

She said the findings would help assess progress since the 2018 Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey and support efforts towards achieving the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets.

Lajide disclosed that “the 2025 HIV Health Sector Report estimated that 192,911 people were living with HIV in Lagos, while 129,977 were receiving antiretroviral therapy, representing 65.7 per cent treatment coverage and leaving more than 60,000 people outside treatment.”

She also highlighted gaps in services for mothers and children, noting that although prevention of mother-to-child transmission coverage increased from 45 per cent in 2018 to 57.6 per cent in 2025, early infant diagnosis and paediatric treatment remained areas of concern.

The Permanent Secretary called for targeted interventions to improve case identification, treatment linkage, retention in care and services for children exposed to HIV.

She reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to sustaining services through the procurement of rapid diagnostic kits and antiretroviral medicines, strengthening health systems and integrating HIV services into routine healthcare.

Lajide also stressed the need for domestic resource mobilisation and sustainable financing amid changes in the global healthcare funding landscape.

Presenting the survey findings, APIN/PHIS3 Survey Lead, Dr Ubong Okon, said the assessment examined HIV prevalence, testing, treatment access and viral load suppression.

Conducted between November 2025 and February 2026, the survey covered 205 enumeration areas and 6,450 households. Okon disclosed that 93.5 per cent of the 6,748 eligible households completed household interviews.

The findings showed that while 93.4 per cent of people living with HIV who knew their status were receiving treatment, 88.9 per cent of those on treatment had achieved viral load suppression.

Health Assistant Coordinator in the Office of the US Embassy’s Department of State, Abuja, Omoshalewa Oyelaran, identified awareness of HIV status as a major priority, stressing that people who do not know their status cannot be linked to treatment.

She said the survey provided Lagos with a clear and independent picture of the epidemic, showing who was living with HIV, receiving treatment and achieving viral suppression.

APIN Public Health Initiatives Chief Executive Officer, Dr Jay Osi Samuels, described the survey as a major achievement and called for more regular assessments to ensure that policymakers had timely information to guide interventions.

He also acknowledged the support of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), commending Lagos State and other stakeholders for their cooperation.

US CDC Country Deputy Director, Dr Gbolahan Cole, said the United States Government had invested significantly in the survey, including training field personnel and strengthening laboratory capacity.

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to working with Lagos State and its partners to address the identified gaps and provide technical assistance.

Meanwhile, Lagos State AIDS Control Agency Chief Executive Officer, Dr Folakemi Animashaun, said the findings came at a critical time as the state moves towards greater domestic ownership of its HIV response.

She said the survey would guide planning, budgeting, accountability and funding priorities, stressing that its value depended on translating the findings into action.

The Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria, represented by its Strategy Manager, Inolode Emmanuel, urged stakeholders to keep community voices central to HIV interventions.

He described antiretroviral therapy as representing “hope, dignity, survival and the opportunity to live a healthy life.”

Director of Disease Control, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Oladipupo Fisher, urged stakeholders to use the findings to strengthen interventions, reach people living with HIV who remain outside care and improve treatment outcomes.

The survey was supported by the United States Government in collaboration with federal and state health agencies, APIN/PHIS3, civil society organisations and community representatives. Stakeholders called for sustained investment and evidence-based action to advance efforts to end HIV as a public health threat by 2030.