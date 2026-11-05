IOM moves to combat migration misinformation

… Partners PAU on research, fact-checking, ethical journalism

By Sola Ogundipe

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) have entered into a partnership to tackle misinformation, negative narratives and irresponsible media reporting on migration in Nigeria through research, journalism training and improved media education.

The partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by IOM and the university’s School of Media and Communication, seeks to strengthen public understanding of migration and equip journalists, students and communication professionals with the skills to report migration issues accurately, ethically and responsibly.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over how migration is portrayed in public discourse, particularly the tendency to frame it largely around crises, irregular movement and negative experiences, often overlooking its human, economic and social dimensions.

Under the agreement, both institutions will develop academic content, organise training programmes for journalists and communication professionals, conduct joint research and create practical learning opportunities for students.

The collaboration will also explore digital storytelling, fact-checking, multimedia journalism and public awareness campaigns to counter misinformation and promote more balanced discussions on migration.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, IOM Nigeria Chief of Mission, Sharon Dimanche, said the partnership represented an investment in the people responsible for shaping public understanding of migration.

She observed that migration was frequently reduced to statistics, crises and negative headlines, with the human experiences behind it receiving inadequate attention.

“Migration is often reduced to numbers, crises or negative headlines. But behind every movement is a person, a family and a story. If we want people to understand migration better, we must invest in those who shape the conversation, particularly journalists, students, researchers and communicators. This partnership will help bring evidence, practical experience and human stories into classrooms, newsrooms and public discussions,” Dimanche said.

She stressed that improving public understanding required deliberate investment in journalists, students, researchers and other communicators who influence how migration is discussed.

According to her, the partnership would bring evidence, practical experience and human stories into classrooms, newsrooms and public conversations.

The Vice-Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University, Professor Enase Okonedo, FCA, welcomed the agreement, describing the collaboration as an opportunity to connect academic research and teaching with the realities of migration in communities.

Okonedo said the partnership would give students, faculty members and media professionals opportunities to engage directly with migration experts while strengthening their knowledge and professional competencies.

“Migration affects economies, communities and individual lives in many different ways. Universities have an important role in helping society understand these issues through research, education and informed debate. Our partnership with IOM will create opportunities for students, faculty and media professionals to engage directly with migration experts and strengthen their knowledge and professional skills,” she said.

Also speaking, Dean of the School of Media and Communication, Dr Ikechukwu Obiaya, said the collaboration would promote public awareness, strengthen ethical journalism and equip media professionals and students to address migration-related issues more effectively.

He said that students would benefit from practical learning opportunities, while joint research initiatives would generate evidence-based findings to inform public discourse and migration policies.

“Migration affects economies, communities and individual lives in many different ways. Universities have an important role in helping society understand these issues through research, education and informed debate. Our partnership with IOM will create opportunities for students, faculty and media professionals to engage directly with migration experts and strengthen their knowledge and professional skills,” he noted.

The agreement builds on previous cooperation between IOM and the School of Media and Communication on migration communication and journalist capacity development, including initiatives associated with the Global Migration Media Academy, which promotes ethical and responsible reporting on migration.

Both institutions are also expected to explore joint lectures, research projects, mentorship programmes, workshops and public dialogues involving journalists, government agencies, civil society organisations, academics and migration practitioners.

The partnership comes as IOM marks 25 years of operations in Nigeria, while Pan-Atlantic University’s School of Media and Communication celebrates its 20th anniversary. Although the MoU does not involve financial commitments, specific activities will be implemented through jointly agreed work plans.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen the capacity of a new generation of journalists and communication professionals to interrogate migration issues beyond sensational headlines and contribute to more accurate, evidence-based public conversations.