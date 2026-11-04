Oborevwori assures residents of peaceful elections

Governor Oborevwori

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has assured residents of the state of peaceful, free and fair elections.

He also warned political parties against violence and urged all to respect the rule of law.

Oborevwori gave the assurance at a stakeholders’ meeting on electoral security on Wednesday in Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting is organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Represented by his Senior Political Adviser, Sen. Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Oborevwori reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing a conducive political environment for all parties.

According to him, all political parties are free to campaign and canvass for votes without intimidation or harassment.

The governor also urged political parties to sell their programmes and ideas to the electorate through peaceful campaigns and other lawful engagements.

He however, warned that anyone who violated the law would face the consequences, irrespective of political affiliation.

Oborevwori while pledging the state government’s support for INEC and its Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, noted that achieving credible elections required collective commitment from all.

According to him, this include from the INEC, security agencies, political parties, civil society organisations and the electorate,” he said.

He added that no single institution could deliver credible elections independently, urging all stakeholders to collaborate in preventing electoral violence.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Samuel Erale, warned political parties and their supporters against violence, declaring that security agencies were fully prepared to enforce electoral laws.

Erale said that the police would monitor political activities and maintain peace before, during and after the elections.

“We want to be peaceful. We will be on ground. We will monitor all the activities of everyone,” he said.

The CP said security agencies would provide a level playing field for all political parties to exercise their democratic rights within the provisions of the law.

He warned that anyone who resorted to violence or breached electoral regulations would face the full weight of the law.

“The moment violence is involved, you leave us with no choice than to come and do our duties,” he said.

He stressed that maintaining peace, providing a level playing field and ensuring compliance with electoral laws were key priorities of security agencies.

He added that no individual, political party or contestant would be exempted from enforcement of electoral laws.

Erale also assured stakeholders that security agencies would not compromise their responsibilities, stressing their commitment to credible and transparent elections.

He urged political stakeholders to cooperate with security agencies to ensure peaceful campaigns and a violence-free electoral process.