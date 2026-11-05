Destruction of campaign posters, billboards: Police read riot act to politicians, thugs, miscreants

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu

*IGP orders Police Commissioners to arrest, prosecute offenders *Avert Obi, Kwankwaso /APC supporters clash in Calabar

By Kingsley Omonobi & Ike Uchechukwu

ABUJA — Force headquarters yesterday warned politicians, thugs, miscreants and other persons with affiliations to members of the political class responsible for destruction of campaign posters, billboards and banners belonging to candidates and parties to desist or face prosecution.

The warning came against the backdrop of persistent complaints by political parties and their candidates about how thugs allegedly sponsored by their opponents had continuously destroyed their campaign materials, making it impossible to market themselves to the electorate.

This came on a day Police and other security operatives prevented a possible violent clash in Calabar, Cross River State,between hundreds of supporters of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso and a large group of All Progressives Congress, APC, supporters on campaign walk.

Giving the warning yesterday, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aniete Iniedu, said in a statement that those who chose to break the law will face the full consequences of their actions.

The statement read: “The Nigeria Police Force has observed with serious concern the growing incidents of deliberate tearing, defacement and destruction of political campaign posters, banners and billboards belonging to candidates and political parties across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The Force strongly condemns this act of political intolerance and warns political thugs, hoodlums and other mischief-makers involved to desist immediately.

“For the avoidance of doubt, destroying, defacing or unlawfully removing another candidate’s campaign posters and billboards may constitute malicious damage, which is a criminal offence under applicable criminal laws (Section 451 of the Criminal Code Act and Section 326 of the Penal Code Law which defines the offence of mischief).

‘Political differences or loyalty to a particular party do not give anyone the right to destroy another candidate’s property or infringe on their right to campaign freely.

“The Force reiterates that all political parties and candidates, irrespective of their affiliation or status, are entitled to equal protection under the law.

“No individual or group has the right to determine whose campaign materials should be displayed or destroyed.

IGP orders CPs to action

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, has directed commissioners of police across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to take proactive measures to prevent such acts.

‘’He ordered investigation of reported incidents to ensure that persons found culpable are arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

‘Political sponsors and individuals who recruit, encourage or facilitate these criminal acts will equally be held accountable where evidence establishes their involvement.

“The Force calls on political parties, candidates and their supporters to conduct their campaigns peacefully and respect the rights of others. Nigeria’s democratic process must not be undermined by political intolerance, intimidation or criminal conduct.

“The Nigeria Police Force will not allow political thugs and troublemakers turn the nation’s political environment into a theatre of lawlessness. Those who choose to break the law will face the full consequences of their actions. Be warned. Respect the law. Let democracy thrive.”

Recall that in Ekpoma, Edo State, youths were captured in a viral video tearing down a mini-billboard featuring presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

In Kano State, youths were reported removing and tearing apart campaign billboards belonging to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Similarly, in Numan and Nassarawo Demsa areas in Adamawa State, some miscreants vandalised posters and banners belonging to local aspirants.

Also in Onicha-Uku and Aniocha North areas of Delta State, the NDC flagged destruction of its campaign banners and warned against further provocations.

In Rivers State, tension rose, following destruction of a campaign billboard belonging to the NDC presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Police avert Obi, Kwankwaso /APC supporters clash in Calabar

Meanwhile, the police and other security operatives yesterday averted what could have been resulted in blood-letting, following a clash between Obi-Kwankwaso supporters and their APC counterparts in Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

A meeting organised by the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, which was to feature Obi, its presidential candidate, and Kwankwaso, his running mate, was scheduled to hold at a hotel along Murtala Mohammed Highway, near the U.J. Esuene Stadium.

It was learned that APC supporters had also mobilised in large numbers for a street rally in the same area, setting the stage for a possible clash as both groups met in front of the hotel.

Hundreds of Obi-Kwankwaso supporters, it was gathered, blocked the highway in an apparent attempt to stop APC supporters from reaching the venue.

Security operatives swiftly separated the two groups and diverted the APC crowd away from the venue.

The hotel management later restricted access to its premises as security personnel maintained law and order around the facility.

A police officer who declined to be named, said the intervention was necessary to forestall bloodshed.

“What we have done is very necessary; otherwise, it would have been a bloody scene,” he said.

Cross River Police

Confirming the incident to Vanguard in a WhatsApp message, Cross River State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, said the command acted to avert a breakdown of law and order.

He said: “Cross River State police command, through timely intervention and constructive engagement, helped avert a possible confrontation between participants at a presidential town hall meeting organised by NDC at hotel along the Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar, and a group of supporters of the APC undertaking a rally/road walk towards the Governor’s Office.

“Upon the convergence of both groups in front of Metropolitan Hotel, police officers promptly engaged them, appealing to all parties to exercise restraint, maintain peace and ensure that their respective activities were conducted peacefully and in accordance with the law.”

Officials of both political camps had not commented on the incident as of the time of filing this report, although some senior APC officials were seen leaving the vicinity of the NDC meeting.

Obi and Kwankwaso had not also arrived at the venue as of the time of this report, while party stalwarts and supporters thronged the hotel premises and its frontage.

Vanguard News