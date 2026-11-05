Tinubu congratulates Zenith Bank founder Jim Ovia on his 75th birthday

Ovia

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr. Jim Ovia, the founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, on his 75th birthday.

President Tinubu commended Ovia’s remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s banking industry, economic development and private-sector growth, describing him as a visionary entrepreneur, accomplished banker and distinguished business leader.

“Mr. Ovia’s dedication, resilience and commitment to excellence have not only grown Zenith Bank into a banking behemoth but also helped the growth of the Nigerian financial services sector.

“His pioneering role in establishing Zenith Bank in the 90s and building it into one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, with significant presence across Africa, Europe and beyond is remarkable,” the President said.

President Tinubu affirmed that Ovia’s entrepreneurial journey reflects the importance of innovation, discipline, sound corporate governance and long-term investment in national development.

The President also laudsled his contributions to digital infrastructure, awareness and inclusion, education, youth empowerment, philanthropy and human capital development, particularly through initiatives that create opportunities for young Nigerians to achieve their potential.

As Mr. Ovia marks this milestone, President Tinubu wished him continued good health, strength and more years of productive service to Nigeria and humanity.