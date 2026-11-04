Rainbow Coalition: Tinubu tells Nasarawa supporters to vote only APC candidates

Edwin Philip, Lafia

President Bola Tinubu has charged his supporters in Nasarawa State to vote for only the candidates of All Progressives Congress during the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

President Tinubu stated this during the APC Presidential Campaign rally which was held on Wednesday in Lafia, the Nasarawa

State capital.

The president who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima noted that voting candidates of the party would help to sustain the renewed hope agenda of the present administration at all levels of government.

According to him, Nasarawa State had witnessed tremendous developments under his watch as President including the construction and rehabilitation of roads, healthcare facilities, schools, among others.

Soliciting for the renewal of his mandate come 2027, he appealed to residents of the state to give him another opportunity to lead the country for another four years, by voting for him, promising to do more for the people.

“We want to assure you that if God wills and we win the upcoming elections, we will see that we support you for maximum safety. We call on you to vote for all our party’s candidates. The biggest message from the leader of the country is: APC from top to bottom, APC from bottom to top.

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“We do not want a situation where they say vote for the president and not the governor, or vote for the governor and not the president, or the senator, or the House of Assembly.

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“We want APC straight! APC straight! APC from top to bottom and bottom to top. May God give us peace and understanding. May God grant us peace of mind. We thank you very much,” he emphasised.

He further commended the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule for embarking on people oriented projects that have transformed the living conditions of the people for the better.

On his part, the Chairman of the All Progressives Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma highlighted the benefits of the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu, urging the people to ensure that the President returned to power for another four years in order to deliver more dividends of democracy.

“It is our decision to continue the deliberate trajectory of Nigeria through the architect of modern Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We have come to Nasarawa State, we have seen the developments. We have seen that through the Renewed Hope Agenda, the Hope of Nasarawa State is renewed.

“And we are here to affirm once more that Nigeria is in good hands, that all of you should vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,

“We have worked so hard, we have 31 governors, the party is a family, we plead for peace, we plead for harmony, we plead for a peaceful Nigeria. Support our president, support our governorship candidate, support Nigeria. May God bless all of us as we support the All Progressives Congress,” he said.

In their separate remarks, the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and the Director General of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari expressed optimism that Nasarawa State will give maximum support to the APC to ensure that all its candidates emerge victorious during the forthcoming

elections.

Speaking earlier, Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule reassured the President of the commitment of the Presidential and State Campaign Councils to deliver all its candidates in the 2027 general elections, said that the massive turnout of supporters across the State and other North Central States, shows the acceptability and endorsement of the party as well as it candidates.

Vanguard News