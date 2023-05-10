8 things to know about ‘world’s sexiest footballer’ Alisha Lehmann

Aston Villa forward, Alisha Lehmann recently got into the headlines after a face-off with a mob at a nightclub in Chinawhite, Manchester.
Lehmann, the world’s sexiest footballer, got bailed out by Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford who happened to be at the same nightclub and had to step in to ensure things to don’t go awry on the night for the Aston Villa star.
It was reported by the Sun that that was the first time both Lehmann and Rashford ever met, an incident that has since attracted applause for the ‘kindhearted’ United forward.
Here are, however, 10 things to know about Lehmann, ‘the world’s sexiest footballer’.
- Lehmann is from Switzerland, born on January 21, 1999.
- She has three other siblings and her mother’s name is Sarah Guggisberg.
- She was inspired to play football by her brother and two cousins
- Lehmann’s zodiac sign is aquarius as she was born on January 21st.
- The swiss weighs 55 kg and stands at 5ft 5in.
- Alisha Lehmann is the most-followed female footballer in the world with over 13 million followers on Instagram.
- She is into modelling due to her stunning looks.
- Lehmann who formerly identified as lesbian has since come out as openly bisexual.
