Two years after, Nkoli Nwa Nsukka returns with mega carnival

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, is getting ready to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged people as she hosts the 7th edition of her charity event tagged ‘Mega Carnival with Nkoli Nwa Nsukka.’

The event is slated for the 23rd of April, at Nsukka, in Enugu State.

The actress who started touching many lives through the charity event in 2015, will again empower over 5,000 children and families in her always star-studded outreach for the needy.

The sterling actress powered the previous six editions in Enugu and Anambra states respectively; She’s also hopeful that this year’s edition will take residents and beneficiaries by storm.

In addition, the spontaneous actress has shown her caring side since the inception of the charity carnival which she kicked off in Enugu eight years ago. The event has since spread to other states in the south-east through fund raising in her bid to meet the needs of the poor people.

Speaking on organizing the annual carnival, the Enugu State-born screen goddess said : “I expect to host over 5,000 kids and families. This is our way of giving back to society to improve the world.”

At the event, the actress will shower the children with gifts such as stationary and leisure items, while widows will go home with foodstuff and other valuable items.

The youths will not be left out, as they will receive empowerment tools to enable them showcase their talents and reduce unemployment in society.

While caring for the needy, Nkoli is not letting raw talents slip through her fingertips. She’s creating an ambiance for youths to display their skills.

“The Mega Carnival with Nkoli Nwa Nsukka will allow youth to showcase their innate gifts, which will be harnessed for a more productive outcome,” the actress said.

Best known for her 2014 breakthrough movie, “Nkoli Nwa Nsukka”and humanitarian activities, Nkoli regrets that the carnival suffered major setbacks in 2020 and 2021 following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“That is why this year’s gathering will make up for the two years we laid low,” she hinted.

As an all-time star-studded event, where celebrities among other cream of the crop in society, always donate their widow’s mite, Nkoli is beyond thrilled that this year’s edition will be worthwhile.