Shun rumours, I’m strong, Tinubu says on arrival from France

By Clifford Ndujihe & Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, returned to Nigeria after a 32-day vacation in three countries, following the conclusion of the 2023 presidential polls, saying he is strong and ready to hit the ground running.

An energetic-looking Tinubu, whose jet touched down at about 4:30pm at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, arrived in company of his wife, Oluremi and son, Seyi, to a cheery welcome by his supporters, stalwarts and members of his ruling All Progressives Congress, APC including members of the now-dissolved Presidential Campaign Council, PCC.

The visibly elated former governor of Lagos State urged Nigerians to forget rumours about his health.

During the vacation, Tinubu was in London, Paris and Saudi Arabia where he observed the lesser Hajj.

He was escorted from the airport by a carnival-like motorcade to his residence in Asokoro, even as thousands of supporters and journalists hung around his campaign headquarters in Abuja’s Central District and the Defence House in Maitama, the official residence of Nigeria’s President-elect.

Tinubu had departed the country on March 22 on a three-country tour to rest, embark on international engagements and then observe the lesser Hajj.

According to a statement from the Office of the President-elect, signed by Tunde Rahman, among those at the airport to receive him were Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Abubakar Sani-Bello (Niger) and former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff.

Also at the airport were former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; APC Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Deputy National Chairman, South, Mr Emma Eneukwu; and National Woman Leader, Dr. Betta Edu.

There were also Senators Barau Jibrin, Adeola Olamilekan, Opeyemi Bamidele, Dayo Adeyeye, Sabi Abdullahi and Adelere Oriolowo as well as secretary of the recently-dissolved Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. James Faleke. Mr. Babajimi Benson and Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Director of media and Publicity in the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Councilwere also there.

I’ve rested, refreshed, ready for tasks ahead – Tinubu

Addressing the crowd who followed him home, the President-elect said: “I am happy to be back. I have rested. I am refreshed and I am ready for the task ahead. Forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I am strong, very strong.”

Asked about about his plans for the country, he said he had been consulting and planning with a view to putting together a strong team so he could hit the ground running once he assumes office on May 29.

Party leaders to meet soon on zoning of offices —Source

With Tinubu’s return, party sources told Vanguard yesterday that the APC hierarchy, and stakeholders will meet soon to hammer out the issue of zoning of offices, especially that of the forthcoming 10th National Assembly.

In the absence of Tinubu and zoning template, a horde of senators-elect and members-elect from the various zones of the country have been consulting, lobbying and campaigning to become Senate President, and House of Representatives Speaker, among others.

Already, there are fears that the 2015 scenario when Senator Bukola Saraki emerged as Senate president, instead of Senator Ahmad Lawan, who was the choice of the APC leadership, could recur.

In that era, Senator Ike Ekwereamdu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, also emerged as Deputy Senate President.

In the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara became speaker, instead of Femi Gbajabiamila.

Last weekend, the members-elect from seven opposition parties vowed to snatch the House of Representatives speakership from the APC. While the opposition parties, collectively, have 182 seats, the APC has 178 slots.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, weekend, assured that the 2015 fiasco would not recur, adding that the opposition parties would not stop the APC from producing the leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives in the 10th NASS.

According to him, the party leadership will do the needful and ensure its interest was protected.

Indeed, a top APC source told Vanguard yesterday: “I am happy that Asiwaju is back. He has shamed those who were saying he would not come back or that he is very sick.

‘’You can see that he is hale and hearty and ready to lead Nigeria. Now that Asiwaju is back, APC leaders and stakeholders will meet soon and the question of zoning of offices will be answered.

‘’Asiwaju has told everyone that he is not interested in who becomes Senate president or speaker because it is a decision to be taken by the lawmakers themselves.

‘’However, he wants balance and inclusivity in the sharing of positions and I believe he will urge the party leaders to ensure these in the sharing of position.”