Support for Obi tribalistic; Tinubu will win in 2027 —  Shehu Sani

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Shehu Sani, has described the support for former presidential candidate Peter Obi as a ‘drama’ driven by tribal sentiments, insisting that President Bola Tinubu will be re-elected in the 2027 elections.

Sani made this claim during a recent episode of “The Honest Bunch Podcast,” alongside human rights activist Deji Adeyanju, where they discussed the state of the country and its leadership.

While defending the APC-led government, the former lawmaker said: “The support for Peter Obi is drama, many of those supporting him and those who come from his ethnic background. If Obi becomes the President of Nigeria today, nothing changes, everything remains the same.”

Sani further explained that the opposition is not different from the ruling party, arguing that Nigerians are being misled by recycled narratives and that most political leaders have a similar ideological perspective.

“Obi, Obasanjo, Atiku, and Tinubu are people who come from the same ideological perspective. They are people who share the same political thinking. Tinubu will win the 2027 elections; the choice we have is between Satan and the devil,” he added.