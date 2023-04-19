Presidential poll: I’m not afraid of lies, propaganda —Peter Obi

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 election, Mr Peter Obi has said that he is not afraid of what he called lies and propaganda against him, describing them as part of the journey to a new Nigeria.

“I have always lived my life in the most law-abiding manner possible. Sometimes, as humans, we make mistakes, but I will never knowingly break any law.

“I am, therefore, not afraid of the lies and propaganda against my person, which are part of the journey to a New Nigeria,” Obi said at the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the Labour Party in Asaba, Delta State on Tuesday.

According to him, there may be more mud slinging on him from those who are against the emergence of the New Nigeria, adding, however, that he would never be deterred by the obstacles along the way to victory.

He urged Nigerians to remain calm and steadfast in their journey of reclaiming their mandate of a New Nigeria, assuring that he would never give up on the journey until victory is achieved.

Obi explained that he never expected the journey to New Nigeria to be an easy one, adding that the forces which had, over the years, lived off the old order, were bound to fight back, as is being experienced currently.

He said: “if they come at us through land, air and sea, we will respond to them through land, air and sea, but we will remain law abiding and will never give up on the nation.

“We are on the right path, and we will remain committed to the course.

“The millions of Nigerians who voted for me did not just cast their votes, but they invested their hope in me. They deserve justice, so we must stay the course. “And beyond regaining our mandate, I am committed to lifting people out of poverty. I remain committed to transforming Nigeria, starting from the North to every part of the nation”.

He reiterated his commitment to a ‘Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian’, stressing that the struggle to reclaim the mandate is not about him, as a person, but about millions of Nigerians who reposed their trust on him through their votes.