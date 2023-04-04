Ikpeazu, deputy, Ohuabunwa, others mourn Orji Kalu’s wife

By Steve Oko

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu; his Deputy, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu; and former Leader ECOWAS Parliament, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, have expressed sadness over the death of the wife Abia former Governor said Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Kalu’s late wife, Ifeoma, according to a post by the former Governor died in the United States at the age of 61.

Ikpeazu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, said he “received with deep sadness”, the news of the death of Kalu’s wife.

” Governor Ikpeazu remembers her as a humane and kind woman who was warm, gentle and unassuming”, the statement said.

Ikpeazu urged Senator Kalu and his family “to bear the loss with fortitude and with the assurance that this is the path all mortals must go”.

“Governor Ikpeazu, on behalf of the Government and People of Abia State, sends his deepest condolences to the family of the former Governor and a prayer for the repose of her gentle soul”, the statement ended.

The Deputy Governor in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Obasi Onwuka, said that “much as death is inevitable and the way of all mortals, it usually becomes painful and devastating to lose someone so dear and close, especially a loving and caring wife, a reliable companion and confidant.”

He described the exit of the former First Lady as “a monumental loss to not only the former Governor and Senate Chief Whip and his immediate family but also to the entire people of Igbere, Bende LGA, Abia and Anambra States as well as Nigeria at large, given her positive virtues and accommodating disposition.”

The Deputy Governor condoled with Senator Kalu and members of his family on the huge loss and urged them to bear same with fortitude while praying God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.

In a separate condolence message, Senator Ohuabunwa expressed shock and deep sorrow over the demise of Mrs Ifeoma Orji Kalu (nee Menakaya).

He described the late Ifeoma as a true mother with exceptional passion for humanity.

Ohuabunwa said that the late Ifeoma made so much impact on lives both as First Lady and after leaving office, noting that she will be greatly missed for her many good legacies.

The former Leader, ECOWAS Parliament, recalled that while he was in the House of Representatives, the late Ifeoma as Abia First Lady , flagged off his pet project, the Mao Ohuabunwa Foundation for Widows and Less Privileged.

Senator Ohuabunwa commiserated with the Senate Chief Whip, children, other family members and the Menakaya family over the loss.

He prayed God to grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the pains of her exit, and grant the soul of the deceased eternal repose in heaven.

Similarly, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Gregory Ibe; and his Action Alliance, AA, counterpart, Onyekwere Akym Uche (OAU), have also commiserated with the former Governor over the death of his wife.

Professor Ibe in a condolence message, urged the Senate Chief Whip “to bear the unfortunate lose of his wife with stoic equanimity”, stressing that “death is a debt all humans must pay.”

Recalling the stewardship of the late First Lady during the tenure of Kalu as Governor, Prof. Ibe encouraged the bereaved family to be consoled by the lasting legacies of Dr Mrs Kalu, assuring them of his continued support and partnership in the coming days.

In a separate condolence message, the AA governorship candidate described the demise of Mrs Kalu as a big loss to Abia State.

OAU said the former First Lady would be remembered for her many positive impacts on humanity.

The AA governorship candidate noted that during her days as the First Lady of the state, a lot of indigent Abians especially widows had a big relief.

He prayed God to grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss of the late First Lady.