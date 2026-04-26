Why I appointed Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu’s wife as board chairman – Gov Otti

Gov. Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

A bia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has said that he appointed Mrs. Ezinne Chinyere Benjamin Kalu, the wife of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Benjamin Kalu, as the board chairman of the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, Aba, based on merit.

The Governor, who stated this during the wedding of his Aide-de-Camp, ADC, ASP Emeka Ogbonna, in Umuahia, explained that his appointments to public service positions have been merit-driven.

He assured that what influences his choice of people to serve the State in various capacities is what they can offer, not where they come from or their political affiliations.

He said, “Recently, we made an appointment for the chairman of Abia State University Teaching Hospital Board. And somehow, I think I heard some noise left, right, and center.

“I’m sure the people don’t know that I personally interviewed and had chats with seven people for that role. And the lady we chose not only came first, but the gap between her and the second-place finisher was so wide.

“And this happened last year. So, we were waiting for an opportunity to reconstitute the board, given that the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Teaching Hospital was leaving. So, having now reconstituted the board, we believe that it was only proper for us to give the job to the person who came first.

“And, that’s what we did. We don’t care whether she’s APC or PDP or YPP or whatever. Those are not important. We don’t even care whether she’s from Abia or from Delta or from anywhere. We are interested in what is in her brain. We are interested in the contacts that she has. And one of the things that stood her out from the other six was the international contacts she has.

“So, in Abia here, we are open to anybody. Just come with what is inside your brain. We don’t want to know where you come from. We don’t want to know your political affiliation. When the time comes for voting, you can go and vote for whoever you want to vote. But here, we want results. We want performance.”

The Governor further stated that every appointment made by his administration has been guided strictly by meritocracy, stressing that this principle applies across the board – from the appointment of Permanent Secretaries to the recruitment of the 5,394 teachers, as well as the ongoing process to employ an additional 4,000 teachers.

He also explained that place of origin is not a criterion, stressing that the determining factors are what individuals can offer and their ability to deliver effectively on the job.

“My approach to appointments ensures that the right people are entrusted with responsibilities that impact governance and service delivery.”