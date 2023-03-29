Video: Lagos gov poll too violent to be called election – GRV’s running mate, Oyefusi  

By Miftaudeen Raji

The deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP in Lagos state, Islamiyat Oyefusi, has described the March 18th governorship poll in the state as too violent to be regarded as an election.

Oyefusi stated this while speaking in an exclusive interview with Politics Hub, a Vanguard Online

TV’s political show on Wednesday.

She said, “For us at the Labour party, this election was the worse we ever experienced in our (Nigeria’s) democracy. It was filled with intimidation, thuggery, and attacks.

“It was too violent for an election. Voters were really scared to come out. The ones that did were beaten. So it was one [the election] is one that takes us like 50 years back in our democracy.”

In the course of the interview, Oyefusi told the anchor of the TV show, Damilola Ogunsakin described the poll as the worse election conducted in Lagos since 1999 since democracy started in Nigeria.

She said, “It is a shame we have been degraded to this level, its a shame our democracy has become so barbaric that even the newer generation. The ones that came out to vote for the first time, having experienced this are thinking “is this what democracy is all about?”