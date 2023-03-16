Polls: INEC must ensure electronic transfer of results- Bode George, Tajudeen, Bucknor-Akerele

Urge electorate not to be intimidated on Sat

By Dapo Akinrefon

A group, Omo Eko Pataki Forum, on Thursday, urged the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yabuku to ensure that Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections are not a repeat of the February 25 elections insisting that results of the polls are transmitted electronically.

It also urged security agencies to prevent any form of crisis during and after the elections.

Addressing members of the forum in Lagos when the forum adopted the LP governorship candidate and his running mate, leader of the forum, Chief Olabode George urged residents of the state to come out and vote on Saturday without fear or intimidation.

Notable personalities present at the event include former Communications Minister, General Tajudeen Olarenwaju (retd); former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofoworaola Akerele-Bucknor; the governorship candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; Director-General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Chief Akin Osuntokun.

Others are former Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Mrs Roli Bode-George; governorship candidate of Boot Party, Mr Wale Oluwo; Mr Olawale Rhodes-Vivour among others.

In his address, George insisted that INEC must ensure the electronic transfer of results rather than the unreliable, archaic, manual system.

He said: “It is with a good sense of humility and responsibility that I make one final call to all compatriots of Lagos to stand united in our collective struggle to save the soul of our State.

This is our finest hour to immortalize the memory of our dear son, the late Engr. Funsho Williams. We must not let his contributions be in vain. On this premise, Omo Eko Pataki group, a new socio political movement, is born to ensure that our electoral process in Lagos will be free, fair and just. We insist on the use of Electronic transfer of results rather than the unreliable, archaic, manual system. O to ge.

“We seek Freedom for all: Freedom for the underprivileged, Freedom for the poor, freedom for the rich. We must ensure that we eradicate selfish governance in our State.

All registered voters must come out to cast their votes without fear. On this, I appeal to all security agencies to ensure protection of lives and properties of our people. All marauders and violent thugs must be arrested and be treated according to the laws of our land.

The opportunity to liberate ourselves by the Power of the Almighty God has arrived.

“To all victims of the recent spate of attacks and all those who have lost properties and their sources of livelihood during this period, rest assured that this will be revisited in the new era of a legally-elected democratic government.

To all civil servants and pensioners, welcome to the dawn of a new era.

“It is pertinent to raise a germane issue about the appointee and surrogate of a Presidential candidate who is presently the man in charge of Information Technology at INEC. Yesterday, the INEC Spokesperson said there is no such person in their organization.

My question is: “Is that fellow not a consultant/contractor for the ICT department in the INEC office? Mr. INEC spokesperson, be bold enough to tell the public what Mr. Femi Odubiyi is doing in the INEC office.

“Aje ke lana, omo ku leni, ta ni o mo pe aje to ke lana lo pa omo je.”

The witch cried yesterday and the child died today, who does not know that the witch that cried yesterday is responsible for the death of the child.

“How can we trust the outcome of a process when an Examiner is associated with one of the contestants/participants? Where is transparency and Fairness in this process?

“We appeal to Professor Mahmood Yakubu to do the right thing and save Nigeria from being the butt of jokes in the comity of Nations.

It is now or never. This is not a matter of any political party. Omo Eko Pataki group is a movement to freedom. Join the ship of liberty to arrive safely at the promised land full of Milk and Honey.”

Gbadebo will lead us to promised land—Olarenwaju

Also speaking, former Communications Minister, General Olarenwaju (retd) explained why Omo Eko Pataki Forum is supporting the LP candidate.

He, however, faulted those playing the ethnic cards in Lagos insisting that Gbadebo remains a bonfide Lagos indigenes.

Don’t be intimidated –Akerele-Bucknor

In her remarks, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofoworaola Akerele-Bucknor urged the electorate not to be intimidated on the election day.

She said: “On Saturday, they will do everything to intimidate you so that you won’t come out and vote. Don’t be intimidated, be vigilant when you go out to cast your vote.”