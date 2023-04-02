Lagos PDP crisis: Bode George remains our leader, say Bucknor-Akerele, Akitoye, Onikepo Oshodi, others

…Warn Jandor against denigrating party leaders

By Dapo Akinrefon

Elders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos State, including former Deputy Governor of the state, Senator Kofoworaola Bucknor-Akerele; a former acting National Secretary of the PDP, Chief Remi Akitoye and Mrs Onikepo Oshodi, on Sunday, warned the National leadership against interfering in the process of choosing party managers and candidates for the party in Lagos.

The elder also warned the PDP’s governorship candidate, Mr Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, to desist from further denigrating leaders and elders of the party, just as they passed a unanimous vote of confidence on Chief Olabode George.

The elders, in a communique issued at the end of its meeting last week, warned the party’s governorship candidate to conduct himself in conformity with the cultures and norms of the party.

The communique reads: “The elders held a meeting on Thursday 30th March, 2023, on the way forward for the party and issued a communique as follows:

“That, the elders of PDP in Lagos hereby passed a unanimous vote of confidence on Chief Olabode George, the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, as the undisputed leader of the PDP in Lagos.

“That, never again should the National leadership interfere in the process of choosing party managers and candidates for the party in Lagos.

“That, we hereby state that henceforth, Mr. Olajide Adediran, the PDP’s former governorship candidate in Lagos should desist from further denigrating leaders and elders of the party, contrary to the provision of section of Section 58 (I) (H) of the constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as amended in 2017.

“That, we recognise the fact that as a new member of the party, Mr. Adediran may not be conversant with the cultures, traditions and provisions of the party’s constitution, hence we admonish him to conduct himself in conformity with the cultures and norms of the party, failure which would leave the party with no other choice, than to invoke appropriate disciplinary measures against him.

“That, the PDP does not condone groupings within its fold, hence, the group such as the Lagos for Lagos should be disbanded forthwith in accordance with the provisions of Section 58 (I) (J) of the constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as amended in 2017.”