LG Polls: Bode George canvasses votes for PDP as party unveils candidates

Chief Olabode George addressing the PDP candidates and loyalists

The PDP in Lagos State on Wednesday officially unveiled its 57 chairmanship and 376 councillorship candidates for the July 12 Local Government election.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the party also presented flags to the candidates at the event, held at the Ikoyi office of party chieftain Chief Bode George.



Speaking at the ceremony, George, a former PDP Deputy National Chairman, urged the party candidates to work hard to convince the electorate to vote for PDP at the grassroots level.



According to him, if not for his efforts and visit to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), PDP would have been prevented from fielding candidates for the election.

“The essence of today is to unveil our candidates in order to convince the electorate that some people made the rumour that PDP has collapsed, which is the most irresponsible and a total lie.

“How can the political Iroko tree die? The only political Iroko tree in Nigeria today is the PDP. I feel sorry for those defecting to other parties.

“I appeal to Lagos electorate to vote for PDP. What has APC done to warrant recognition again compare to what PDP has offered Nigeria and wants to offer Lagos.” George said.

The PDP leader urged the candidates to be courageous and vigorous in their campaigns across all wards and local government areas in the state.

George added: “For those of you contesting, be courageous. As you go out to campaign, do not be afraid to tell the electorate the truth.

“Wrestle for power to take care of the people and not to amass wealth to yourselves.

“You must be servant-leaders, washing the hands and feet of disciples (people) like Jesus did. You are to serve and not to be served.

“It is sad that today, some privileged few are living in highrise buildings while millions are hungry, suffering and living in squalor.

“Please, be strong enough to convince the electorate, I will join you as much as possible to campaign to our people. Let the vibration of yours campaign wake up Lagos.”

Lamenting current economic and security challenges facing the country, George urged the government to do more, saying the primary responsibility of government remained the security and welfare of the people.

He urged both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) always to carry out their duties conscientiously.

On crisis rocking the former ruling party, George, who noted that there was no organisation without its challenges, said that the crisis would soon be resolved.

Presenting the party flags to the candidates, Chief Sunday Olaifa, the LPDP State Vice Chairman (Lagos West), commended the party leadership for working towards the participation of the party in the election.

“This election is winnable for PDP. All we need to come together, work together and win together,” Olaifa said.

Also speaking, Chief Onikepo Oshodi, another PDP chieftain, said,” PDP is next in Lagos State. it is time for PDP to lead Lagos and again in Nigeria. We are sure APC will not make it in 2027.”

The chairmanship candidates who received party flags included: Awwal Abiodun (Ibeju-Lekki); Olakunle Okekunle (Ajeromi Ifelodun), Faroq Ijaola (Ifelodun), Olawale Akanni (Somolu); Babajide Benson (Surulere); Olufemi Martins (Onigbongbo); Onyekanu Nnamdi (Ikeja) and Oluwadare David (Ojodu)

Also, Thessy Whyte (Coker Aguda), Ibironke Taiwo (Itire-Ikate), Rilwan Akinbiyi (Oshodi-Isolo), Isiaq Shonusi (Isolo), Olatunde Adekanle (Ejigbo); Innocent Ifunanya (Bariga); Ebenezer Adebayo (Kosofe) and Moshood Eriokan (Orile-Agege).

Oluwafemi Shosanya (Amuwo-Odofin); Ismail Abiola (Oriade); Olasukanmi Moses-Oyekola (Yaba); Olajide Bob-Taylor (Lagos Mainland); Lateef Aganran (Mushin); Musiliu Ajibade (Lagos Island); Lateef Olawale (Epe) and Akeem Adenuga (Eredo) received the PDP flags.

Joseph Akintubuwa (Apapa); Nurureen Adio (Apapa Iganmu); Michael Oloyede- (Ifako-Ijaiye); Abayomi Medemaku(Badagry Central); Olubukola Ajayi (Olorunda); Alabi Gafar-Sewanu (Badagry West); Sanni Shakiru (Ojo) and Olukayode Oyedele (Oto Awori were also presented with flags.

Others are Kazeem Atobajeun ( Ikoyi Obalende), Blessing Aku (Iru Victoria Island), Kazeem Ganiyu (Eti-Osa West), Taofik Orimolade (Eti-Osa East), Kehinde Adebanjo (Uganda Ikotun); Joseph Olusola (Alimosho)and Michael Ajayi (Ayobo-Ipaja).

The event was witnessed by various prominent party leaders, including a former deputy governor, Sen. Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele; a former State PDP Chairman, retired Capt. Tunji Shelle, Alhaja Babs Olorunkemi, Dr Roli Bode-George, Dr Seye O’Dairo, Dr Amos Fawole and Chief Ahmed Alashe.

Others are party leaders from various local governments, members of the PDP LGA Chairmen Forum, and loyalists of various candidates also attended the event.