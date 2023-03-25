[Photos] Adamawa gov poll: Protesting women storm INEC hqtrs over Binani

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Women, under the aegis of National Council for Women Societies, on Saturday, protested the alleged failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to review the inconclusive Adamawa governorship elections held since March 18.

The women converged at the Merit House, located on 22 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama around 8:00am and marched to INEC headquarters on Zambezi Crescent, Abuja.

They claimed governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Hajiya Aishatu Ahmed, also known as Binani, scored the highest number of votes cast in the election and ought to have been declared winner of the poll.

The protest continued until about 11:00am when top officials of the Commission were said to have scheduled a meeting at the premises.

