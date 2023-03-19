In Yobe, Gov Buni clears 8 LGs announced by INEC [See results]

Yobe State Governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mai Mala Buni has cleared eight local governments in the governorship election results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The collation of results of the governorship election held in the 17 local government areas of Yobe state on Saturday began at about 12:30 pm Sunday.
See the results of the eight LGs announced so far:
- Tarmuwa LG
no reg voters 49651
Accredited Voters 13290
AA 02
ADC 17,
ADP 49,
APC 8,249,
APM 34,
APP 13,
LP 06,
NNPM 85,
SDP 10,
YPP 05
T. Valid votes 12, 615, rejected votes. 675. total votes I3290.
2.Nangere LG
11RAs. Reg Vts 82254.accrt. 27093.
AA 17
ADC 80
ADP 97
APC 18346
APm72,
APP 15
,Lp 33,
NNPP 450,
PDP 6958
SDP 146
YPP 48
Valid V26262 RV 828 Total votes 27090
3.Gujba LGA
10RAs. Total RVts 73774.
accredited Voters 23565
AA 09,
ADC 48
ADP 60,
APC 20252.
APM 52,
APP 13
LP 08,
NNPM 464.
PDP2428,
SDP 96,
YPP,06
Total23018, rejected 547, total cast 23565.
5 Gulani LGA
12 RAs. 66721.Accredited voters ,23077.
AA 410,
ADC, 44,
ADP 63,
APC,16244,
APM 51,
APp 14,
LP,05,
NNPp,114,
PDP5537,
SDP13,
Ypp14
Total valid22509 rejected 560, votes total23069.
- Yunusari LGA
,Reg voters 61459, Accredited 19852.
AA 11
ADC ,26,
ADP 78
APC13825,
APM 66,
APP,58,
LP,11,
NNPP,97,
PDP,4879,
SDP, 14
,YPP,19
Total valid19084, rejected 768
,Total votes19852
7: Yusufari LGA
63689 total voters
21205 accredited voters
AA 12
ADC 20
ADP 57
APC 16216
APM 62
APP 27
LP 19
NNPP 222
PDP 3837
SDP 10
YPP 13
Total valid votes 20495
Total Rejected votes: 710
Total vote cast 21205.
8: Damaturu LGA
registered voters122197
Accredited 30091
AA 57
ADC 43
ADP102
APC 20877
APM 66
APP 22
LP 22
NNPP 217
PDP 7655
SDP 13
YPP 112
Total valid votes 29186
Rejected votes 811
Total votes cast 29997
