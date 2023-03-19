In Yobe, Gov Buni clears 8 LGs announced by INEC [See results]

Yobe State Governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mai Mala Buni has cleared eight local governments in the governorship election results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The collation of results of the governorship election held in the 17 local government areas of Yobe state on Saturday began at about 12:30 pm Sunday.

See the results of the eight LGs announced so far:

Tarmuwa LG

no reg voters 49651

Accredited Voters 13290

AA 02

ADC 17,

ADP 49,

APC 8,249,

APM 34,

APP 13,

LP 06,

NNPM 85,

SDP 10,

YPP 05

T. Valid votes 12, 615, rejected votes. 675. total votes I3290.

2.Nangere LG

11RAs. Reg Vts 82254.accrt. 27093.

AA 17

ADC 80

ADP 97

APC 18346

APm72,

APP 15

,Lp 33,

NNPP 450,

PDP 6958

SDP 146

YPP 48

Valid V26262 RV 828 Total votes 27090

3.Gujba LGA

10RAs. Total RVts 73774.

accredited Voters 23565

AA 09,

ADC 48

ADP 60,

APC 20252.

APM 52,

APP 13

LP 08,

NNPM 464.

PDP2428,

SDP 96,

YPP,06

Total23018, rejected 547, total cast 23565.

5 Gulani LGA

12 RAs. 66721.Accredited voters ,23077.

AA 410,

ADC, 44,

ADP 63,

APC,16244,

APM 51,

APp 14,

LP,05,

NNPp,114,

PDP5537,

SDP13,

Ypp14

Total valid22509 rejected 560, votes total23069.

Yunusari LGA

,Reg voters 61459, Accredited 19852.

AA 11

ADC ,26,

ADP 78

APC13825,

APM 66,

APP,58,

LP,11,

NNPP,97,

PDP,4879,

SDP, 14

,YPP,19

Total valid19084, rejected 768

,Total votes19852

7: Yusufari LGA

63689 total voters

21205 accredited voters

AA 12

ADC 20

ADP 57

APC 16216

APM 62

APP 27

LP 19

NNPP 222

PDP 3837

SDP 10

YPP 13

Total valid votes 20495

Total Rejected votes: 710

Total vote cast 21205.

8: Damaturu LGA

registered voters122197

Accredited 30091

AA 57

ADC 43

ADP102

APC 20877

APM 66

APP 22

LP 22

NNPP 217

PDP 7655

SDP 13

YPP 112

Total valid votes 29186

Rejected votes 811

Total votes cast 29997