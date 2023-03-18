Governorship/ state assemblies elections

Voting materials destroyed in Bayelsa

Voting materials for Ogbia wards 2, 3, 4 and 5 under Constituency 2, Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State, carted away or destroyed.

Governor Douye Diri, through his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, condemned the act and urged the IGP and Bayelsa CP to restore peace in the area.

By Samuel Oyadongha

In Warri South …

Warri South INEC Office: Materials left yesterday, while sensitive materials left early today. Everything in calm.

By Akpokona Omafuaire

In Lagos …

At Ward 025, Ago-Palace, the process begins.

By Efe Onodjae

Scores injured as APC, PDP supporters clash in Oyo

Several people were, in the early hours of Saturday, injured when supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, clashed in Ward 7, Ibarapa East East, Oyo State.

According to reports, trouble started when some suspected supporters of PDP allegedly attacked a bus carrying some people to the election ground.

In a reprisal attack, some supporters of APC were said to have traced the leaders of the attackers to their hideout where a free-for-all ensued, leaving many people wounded.

At least, one of the wounded was said to be on danger list at an undisclosed hospital in the town.

As of the time of filing this report, efforts to contact the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, to comment on the matter, proved abortive, as calls placed across to him were not answered.

By Adeola Badru

Mobilisation by ringing bells in Lagos …

Early arrival of INEC officials in some polling units in Jakande Estate, Oke-Afa, Isolo areas of Lagos.

They arrived as early as 7.45a.m.

However, the polling units were scanty as voters were yet to arrive.

Some parties agents had to ring bells around the community, calling on residents to come out and vote.

By Evelyn Usman

Voting begins in Kebbi …

Voting has began at PU 016, Aliero Housing Estate, Birnin Kebbi.

The BVAS machines are working well. So far.

By Haruna Aliyu

In Rivers, material arrives Ward 7, Obio/Akpor

All electoral materials arrived Rumuaghorlu Ward 7, Unit 2 at 8a.m., but no voter sight.

As early as 7a.m., electoral material left Registration Area Centre (RAC) 07, Rumuokoro in Obio/Akpor.

By Davies Iheamnachor

INEC ready in Enugu

Election materials and INEC staff arrived Obiagu Primary School extension polling units, Enugu State at about 8:05a.m.

By Chinedu Sebastine

In Akwa Ibom …

Electoral officers arrived at Ward 2 Unit 22, Uyo Urban by Asutan Street. But voters yet to arrive. By Chioma Onuegbu

Preparations in Kebbi State

INEC officials and materials arrive PU 016, Aliero Housing Estate, Birnin Kebbi. By Haruna Aliyu

In Ughelli, Delta State …

Ongoing distribution of polling materials at Ughelli RAC Centre.

By Ochuko Akuopha

Soldiers in charge of security in Sokoto …

The Nigerian Army has taken over the security of Sokoto Metropolis as election commences.

No police checkpoints anywhere in the metropolis.

Army in Armoured Personnel Carriers are seen patrolling Sokoto town with soldiers armed to the teeth.

Election materials arrive early at Uyo polling units

By Chioma Onuegbu

Electoral officers were spotted at some polling units within Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, as early as 7:30a.m.

Some of them were seen at Uyo Urban Ward 21 and Unit 12 pasting voters’ list.

This is even as only few voters are seen at the polling units, unlike during the presidential and National Assembly polls, when electorate arrived their polling units as early as 7a.m.

Personnel, materials on the move in Aboh Mbaise

Movement of ad hoc personnel and materials to pulling units in Aboh Mbaise. By Chidi Nkwopara

Owerri North

Owerri North ad hoc staff set to move. But for almost one hour no security personnel to escort them.

By Chidi Nkwopara

In Delta…

Polling materials left RAC Centre and arrived at the Ward 1/5, Otovwodo unit 3, Ughelli North LGA of Delta State at 7.35am

Security agents start off well in Lagos

In Lagos State, security agents are at alert. Pass (of whatever kind) is not enough to see you through.

You have to step out of your car for checks.

If you want to die, disrupt this election — Police

”Anybody that wants to disrupt the system should be ready to die, and anybody that wants to die should come out and disrupt the system.

“If you love your life, keep away, cast your vote, go home and wait for the result.”

That was the warning from the Police.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the South-East, John Amadi, issued the warning yesterday in Umuahia. Deputy Inspector-General of Police, South-East, John Amadi

