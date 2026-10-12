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October 12, 2026

2027: Full list of governorship candidates in their 30s

2027: Full list of governorship candidates in their 30s

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of governorship candidates for the 2027 elections, with 37 candidates aged between 35 and 39 listed across several states.

The candidates, drawn from different political parties, include 35-year-olds and those approaching 40 who are seeking to become governors in their respective states.

Below is the full list of governorship candidates in their 30s, arranged by state, with their ages and political parties.

  1. Umezurike Doris Uzumma
  • Age: 39
  • Party: African Action Congress (AAC)
  • State: Abia

Abdulrahman Bashir Haske

  • Age: 36
  • Party: Allied Peoples Movement (APM)
  • State: Adamawa

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Bundi Ahmadu Pius

  • Age: 39
  • Party: New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
  • State: Adamawa

Archibong Inimbom Nsikak

  • Age: 39
  • Party: Action Democratic Party (ADP)
  • State: Akwa Ibom

Umoh Emem

  • Age: 36
  • Party: Action Peoples Party (APP)
  • State: Akwa Ibom

Aliyu Idris Muhammad

  • Age: 36
  • Party: Labour Party (LP)
  • State: Bauchi

Zaharaddin Muhammad Muhammad

  • Age: 37
  • Party: National Rescue Movement (NRM)
  • State: Bauchi

Aliyu Umar A

  • Age: 37
  • Party: Young Progressives Party (YPP)
  • State: Bauchi

Adagba D. Iorhen

  • Age: 37
  • Party: Allied Peoples Movement (APM)
  • State: Benue

Wombo Terese Paul

  • Age: 35
  • Party: National Rescue Movement (NRM)
  • State: Benue

. Ogbe Simon Ocheme

  • Age: 35
  • Party: Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)
  • State: Benue

. Goni Bulama

  • Age: 37
  • Party: Action Alliance (AA)
  • State: Borno

Mustapha Umar Mustapha

  • Age: 39
  • Party: National Rescue Movement (NRM)
  • State: Borno

Abdulhakeem Muhammad

  • Age: 39
  • Party: Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)
  • State: Borno

Joelyne Ita Hogan-Bassey

  • Age: 39
  • Party: Action Democratic Party (ADP)
  • State: Cross River

Okorie Ogochukwu

  • Age: 39
  • Party: Action Democratic Party (ADP)
  • State: Ebonyi

Benson Bobo Bagwiba

  • Age: 38
  • Party: African Action Congress (AAC)
  • State: Gombe

Aliyu Adamu Danmacca

  • Age: 38
  • Party: National Democratic Party (NDP)
  • State: Gombe

Ibrahim Abubakar Jalo

  • Age: 35
  • Party: Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)
  • State: Gombe

Umar Ahmad

  • Age: 35
  • Party: Allied Peoples Movement (APM)
  • State: Jigawa

Solomon John Yayock

  • Age: 38
  • Party: Action Democratic Party (ADP)
  • State: Kaduna

Tukur Rabiu

  • Age: 39
  • Party: All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)
  • State: Kaduna

Ali Godday

  • Age: 39
  • Party: National Democratic Party (NDP)
  • State: Kaduna

Peter Helen Ojotule

  • Age: 36
  • Party: Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)
  • State: Lagos

Abdullahi Omame Abisabo

  • Age: 35
  • Party: Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)
  • State: Nasarawa

Fayoyin Olujobi Ezekiel

  • Age: 39
  • Party: National Rescue Movement (NRM)
  • State: Ogun

Ola Willams Adeyinka Penuel

  • Age: 35
  • Party: Social Democratic Party (SDP)
  • State: Ogun

Muhammad Aminu Hadi

  • Age: 38
  • Party: Action Peoples Party (APP)
  • State: Plateau

Yohanna Wilson Yilpan

  • Age: 37
  • Party: National Democratic Party (NDP)
  • State: Plateau

Dafup Simput Eagles

  • Age: 38
  • Party: Social Democratic Party (SDP)
  • State: Plateau

Jonathan Dalong Dogara

  • Age: 37
  • Party: Young Progressives Party (YPP)
  • State: Plateau

Abubakar Haruna

  • Age: 36
  • Party: Allied Peoples Movement (APM)
  • State: Sokoto

Shehu Ibrahim

  • Age: 35
  • Party: Young Progressives Party (YPP)
  • State: Sokoto

Nathan Sanda

  • Age: 38
  • Party: Labour Party (LP)
  • State: Taraba

Abbagana Grema Muhammad

  • Age: 38
  • Party: National Rescue Movement (NRM)
  • State: Yobe

Musa Hamza

  • Age: 39
  • Party: Social Democratic Party (SDP)
  • State: Zamfara

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