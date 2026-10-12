2027: Full list of governorship candidates in their 30s

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of governorship candidates for the 2027 elections, with 37 candidates aged between 35 and 39 listed across several states.
The candidates, drawn from different political parties, include 35-year-olds and those approaching 40 who are seeking to become governors in their respective states.
Below is the full list of governorship candidates in their 30s, arranged by state, with their ages and political parties.
- Umezurike Doris Uzumma
- Age: 39
- Party: African Action Congress (AAC)
- State: Abia
Abdulrahman Bashir Haske
- Age: 36
- Party: Allied Peoples Movement (APM)
- State: Adamawa
Bundi Ahmadu Pius
- Age: 39
- Party: New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
- State: Adamawa
Archibong Inimbom Nsikak
- Age: 39
- Party: Action Democratic Party (ADP)
- State: Akwa Ibom
Umoh Emem
- Age: 36
- Party: Action Peoples Party (APP)
- State: Akwa Ibom
Aliyu Idris Muhammad
- Age: 36
- Party: Labour Party (LP)
- State: Bauchi
Zaharaddin Muhammad Muhammad
- Age: 37
- Party: National Rescue Movement (NRM)
- State: Bauchi
Aliyu Umar A
- Age: 37
- Party: Young Progressives Party (YPP)
- State: Bauchi
Adagba D. Iorhen
- Age: 37
- Party: Allied Peoples Movement (APM)
- State: Benue
Wombo Terese Paul
- Age: 35
- Party: National Rescue Movement (NRM)
- State: Benue
. Ogbe Simon Ocheme
- Age: 35
- Party: Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)
- State: Benue
. Goni Bulama
- Age: 37
- Party: Action Alliance (AA)
- State: Borno
Mustapha Umar Mustapha
- Age: 39
- Party: National Rescue Movement (NRM)
- State: Borno
Abdulhakeem Muhammad
- Age: 39
- Party: Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)
- State: Borno
Joelyne Ita Hogan-Bassey
- Age: 39
- Party: Action Democratic Party (ADP)
- State: Cross River
Okorie Ogochukwu
- Age: 39
- Party: Action Democratic Party (ADP)
- State: Ebonyi
Benson Bobo Bagwiba
- Age: 38
- Party: African Action Congress (AAC)
- State: Gombe
Aliyu Adamu Danmacca
- Age: 38
- Party: National Democratic Party (NDP)
- State: Gombe
Ibrahim Abubakar Jalo
- Age: 35
- Party: Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)
- State: Gombe
Umar Ahmad
- Age: 35
- Party: Allied Peoples Movement (APM)
- State: Jigawa
Solomon John Yayock
- Age: 38
- Party: Action Democratic Party (ADP)
- State: Kaduna
Tukur Rabiu
- Age: 39
- Party: All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)
- State: Kaduna
Ali Godday
- Age: 39
- Party: National Democratic Party (NDP)
- State: Kaduna
Peter Helen Ojotule
- Age: 36
- Party: Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)
- State: Lagos
Abdullahi Omame Abisabo
- Age: 35
- Party: Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)
- State: Nasarawa
Fayoyin Olujobi Ezekiel
- Age: 39
- Party: National Rescue Movement (NRM)
- State: Ogun
Ola Willams Adeyinka Penuel
- Age: 35
- Party: Social Democratic Party (SDP)
- State: Ogun
Muhammad Aminu Hadi
- Age: 38
- Party: Action Peoples Party (APP)
- State: Plateau
Yohanna Wilson Yilpan
- Age: 37
- Party: National Democratic Party (NDP)
- State: Plateau
Dafup Simput Eagles
- Age: 38
- Party: Social Democratic Party (SDP)
- State: Plateau
Jonathan Dalong Dogara
- Age: 37
- Party: Young Progressives Party (YPP)
- State: Plateau
Abubakar Haruna
- Age: 36
- Party: Allied Peoples Movement (APM)
- State: Sokoto
Shehu Ibrahim
- Age: 35
- Party: Young Progressives Party (YPP)
- State: Sokoto
Nathan Sanda
- Age: 38
- Party: Labour Party (LP)
- State: Taraba
Abbagana Grema Muhammad
- Age: 38
- Party: National Rescue Movement (NRM)
- State: Yobe
Musa Hamza
- Age: 39
- Party: Social Democratic Party (SDP)
- State: Zamfara
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