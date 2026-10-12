2027: Full list of governorship candidates in their 30s

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of governorship candidates for the 2027 elections, with 37 candidates aged between 35 and 39 listed across several states.

The candidates, drawn from different political parties, include 35-year-olds and those approaching 40 who are seeking to become governors in their respective states.

Below is the full list of governorship candidates in their 30s, arranged by state, with their ages and political parties.

Umezurike Doris Uzumma

Age: 39

Party: African Action Congress (AAC)

State: Abia

Abdulrahman Bashir Haske

Age: 36

Party: Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

State: Adamawa

Bundi Ahmadu Pius

Age: 39

Party: New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

State: Adamawa

Archibong Inimbom Nsikak

Age: 39

Party: Action Democratic Party (ADP)

State: Akwa Ibom

Umoh Emem

Age: 36

Party: Action Peoples Party (APP)

State: Akwa Ibom

Aliyu Idris Muhammad

Age: 36

Party: Labour Party (LP)

State: Bauchi

Zaharaddin Muhammad Muhammad

Age: 37

Party: National Rescue Movement (NRM)

State: Bauchi

Aliyu Umar A

Age: 37

Party: Young Progressives Party (YPP)

State: Bauchi

Adagba D. Iorhen

Age: 37

Party: Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

State: Benue

Wombo Terese Paul

Age: 35

Party: National Rescue Movement (NRM)

State: Benue

. Ogbe Simon Ocheme

Age: 35

Party: Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

State: Benue

. Goni Bulama

Age: 37

Party: Action Alliance (AA)

State: Borno

Mustapha Umar Mustapha

Age: 39

Party: National Rescue Movement (NRM)

State: Borno

Abdulhakeem Muhammad

Age: 39

Party: Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

State: Borno

Joelyne Ita Hogan-Bassey

Age: 39

Party: Action Democratic Party (ADP)

State: Cross River

Okorie Ogochukwu

Age: 39

Party: Action Democratic Party (ADP)

State: Ebonyi

Benson Bobo Bagwiba

Age: 38

Party: African Action Congress (AAC)

State: Gombe

Aliyu Adamu Danmacca

Age: 38

Party: National Democratic Party (NDP)

State: Gombe

Ibrahim Abubakar Jalo

Age: 35

Party: Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

State: Gombe

Umar Ahmad

Age: 35

Party: Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

State: Jigawa

Solomon John Yayock

Age: 38

Party: Action Democratic Party (ADP)

State: Kaduna

Tukur Rabiu

Age: 39

Party: All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

State: Kaduna

Ali Godday

Age: 39

Party: National Democratic Party (NDP)

State: Kaduna

Peter Helen Ojotule

Age: 36

Party: Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

State: Lagos

Abdullahi Omame Abisabo

Age: 35

Party: Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

State: Nasarawa

Fayoyin Olujobi Ezekiel

Age: 39

Party: National Rescue Movement (NRM)

State: Ogun

Ola Willams Adeyinka Penuel

Age: 35

Party: Social Democratic Party (SDP)

State: Ogun

Muhammad Aminu Hadi

Age: 38

Party: Action Peoples Party (APP)

State: Plateau

Yohanna Wilson Yilpan

Age: 37

Party: National Democratic Party (NDP)

State: Plateau

Dafup Simput Eagles

Age: 38

Party: Social Democratic Party (SDP)

State: Plateau

Jonathan Dalong Dogara

Age: 37

Party: Young Progressives Party (YPP)

State: Plateau

Abubakar Haruna

Age: 36

Party: Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

State: Sokoto

Shehu Ibrahim

Age: 35

Party: Young Progressives Party (YPP)

State: Sokoto

Nathan Sanda

Age: 38

Party: Labour Party (LP)

State: Taraba

Abbagana Grema Muhammad

Age: 38

Party: National Rescue Movement (NRM)

State: Yobe

Musa Hamza