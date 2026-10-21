Ogun suspends Eselu over alleged partisan politics

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has suspended the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Yewa North Local Government Area, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, with immediate effect over alleged involvement in partisan political activities.

The suspension was approved by the State Executive Council pursuant to Section 52(1) of the Ogun State Obas and Chiefs Law, 2021, pending a detailed investigation into the allegations against the monarch.

The decision was conveyed in a letter dated October 20, 2026, signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat.

According to the letter, the council acted following several complaints about the monarch’s conduct, particularly his alleged involvement in overtly partisan political activities, some of which were reportedly publicised by him.

The government said partisan political activities by traditional rulers were contrary to customary law and prohibited by statute, warning that such conduct could undermine the dignity of the traditional institution and threaten peaceful coexistence among residents with different political affiliations.

It added that the suspension was in the interest of peace, order and good governance in the state, particularly in Iselu Kingdom, while the allegations were subjected to an official investigation.

As part of the conditions of the suspension, Oba Akinyemi was directed to vacate the palace and refrain from entering it throughout the period of his suspension.

He was also instructed not to present himself as, or claim recognition as, the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom.

The government further prohibited him from wearing or using any crown, whether beaded or otherwise, ileke, beaded staff, irukere or other paraphernalia associated with the office of an Oba during the suspension.

The letter also directed the monarch to make himself available promptly for any meeting or sitting convened by the state government to investigate the allegations against him.

Copies of the letter were sent to the Secretary of Yewa North Local Government and the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, for their information and necessary action.