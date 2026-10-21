Hamzat mourns Afenifere leader Fasoranti, says legacy will endure

Pa Fasoranti

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has described the death of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, former National Leader of Afenifere, as a profound loss to the Yoruba race and Nigeria.

Hamzat expressed his condolences in a message signed by Mr Tunde Alao, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor (Media), Office of the Deputy Governor, on Wednesday in Lagos.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies, on behalf of his family, to the Fasoranti family, the government and people of Ondo State, and the entire Yoruba race over the death of the elder statesman at the age of 100.

The deputy governor described Fasoranti as a distinguished educator, principled leader and respected voice in Nigeria’s socio-political landscape, whose life was devoted to justice, fairness and the preservation of Yoruba values within a united Nigeria.

According to him, Fasoranti’s leadership of Afenifere reflected his unwavering commitment to the dignity, rights and aspirations of the Yoruba people.

He said the late elder statesman’s courage, wisdom and steadfast adherence to principle earned him the respect of generations, making him a father figure, counsellor and custodian of enduring values in Yoruba leadership.

“Pa Fasoranti lived a remarkable century of service to his people and humanity. His life was defined by integrity, conviction and an enduring commitment to justice.

“He was a voice of wisdom whose counsel and principles will continue to inspire generations to come,” Hamzat said.

The deputy governor noted that Fasoranti’s death was a significant loss not only to his immediate family and Ondo State but also to the Yoruba nation and Nigeria as a whole.

He added that the late leader’s legacy of selfless service and principled leadership would remain a source of inspiration for generations to come.

While acknowledging the grief occasioned by his death, the deputy governor urged the bereaved family and the Yoruba people to draw comfort from the enduring impact of Fasoranti’s life, the values he upheld and the many lives he touched.

He prayed that Almighty God would grant the deceased eternal rest and give his family, loved ones and all those mourning his passing the strength and fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)