PANDEF mourns Uduaghan, hails his peacebuilding role

Uduaghan

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political body of the South-South geopolitical zone, has mourned the death of former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, who died three days before his 72nd birthday, according to his family.

PANDEF National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, described Uduaghan as an exceptional leader whose commitment to the people of Delta State was unwavering.

Igali stated this in a condolence letter to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on the death of the former governor, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

He praised Uduaghan for his significant contributions to peace and stability in the Niger Delta, particularly during his tenure as Secretary to the State Government and later as governor, when militancy was heightened across the region.

In the letter, Igali said he was shocked by the news of Uduaghan’s death, describing the late governor as a close associate and personal friend.

“I write to express my total shock at the news of the passing into glory of our dearly beloved brother, the former Governor of Delta State, HE Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan. Although we mourn, but we all hold strong belief that the Almighty God knows best, and we glorify His exalted name,” he said.

Igali added that he and Uduaghan had maintained a cordial relationship since they served simultaneously as secretaries to their respective state governments.

“Without doubt, he was an exceptional man through and through, whose commitment to the people of Delta State was unfettered,” he said.

He noted that Uduaghan played a significant role in bringing peace and stability to the Niger Delta during a period of heightened militancy in the South-South region.

Igali described the former governor’s death as a major loss not only to Delta State but also to the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

He expressed hope that Uduaghan’s legacy of service to God and humanity would endure, saying the late governor had “embedded his name in gold in the annals of our history.”

Igali also asked Oborevwori to convey his deepest condolences to the Uduaghan family and the people of Delta State, praying for the repose of the former governor’s soul.