Mbah, Nnaji, Ohaa, 13 others make INEC list for Enugu governorship

Gov. Peter Mbah, former Minister, Chief Uchenna Nnaji, and former Federal Permanent Secretary, Chief Chinyeaka Ohaa, are among 16 candidates listed for the 2027 Enugu governorship election.

The candidates, representing various political parties, are seeking to control the state’s Government House.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) displayed the final list at its Enugu headquarters on Sunday.

The document contains the personal credentials of all 16 candidates contesting the state’s top political office.

Mbah, the incumbent governor contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will face Nnaji of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Other contenders include Ohaa of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Chief Obodoeze Ocho of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The list also names Mr Edwin Alor of Accord, Prof. Jehu Nnaji of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and Mr Okwudilichukwu Ugwu of the Labour Party (LP).

Other candidates are Mr Nnamdi Ugwu of the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Mr Anthony Udeani of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), and Mr Afamefuna Ani of the Action Peoples Party (APP).

Mr Elvis Ugwoke of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr Friday Iloka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Mr Nnamdi Omeje of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) are also contesting.

The remaining candidates are Mr Ken Ikeh of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Chief Obioma Nnamani of the Because Of Our Tomorrow (BOOT) Party, and Mr Ndubuisi Okonkwo of the National Rescue Movement (NRM).

The candidates have intensified statewide electioneering activities, engaging stakeholders and elder statesmen ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Mbah is expected to campaign on his administration’s projects, programmes and social interventions as he seeks re-election.

Government sources described the administration’s “verifiable projects and social interventions impacting the people” as key strengths ahead of the poll.

The election is shaping up to be a crowded contest, with Mbah facing 15 challengers seeking to wrest control of Enugu State from the APC.