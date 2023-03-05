Gunmen kill DPO, Inspector in Zamfara

By Bashir Bello

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have in the early hours of Sunday morning killed a Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Maru Division in Zamfara State, SP Kazeem Raheem and another Inspector attached to the Division, Inspector Rabi’u Umar.

The spokesperson, Zamfara State Police Command, SP Mohammed Shehu confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen.

SP Shehu said

the duo were killed in a fierce confrontation and in attempt to repel an attack by bandits who in their large numbers and armed with sophisticated weapons stormed the Division with intent to destabilize the security architecture of the town in order to have a free day to attack and abduct members of the community.

He said while the DPO and team gallantly put up a strong resistance to repel the attackers they (DPO Raheem and Inspector Umar) couldn’t make it as they paid the supreme price.

According to him, “On 5th March, 2023 at about 0200hrs, Bandits in large numbers, armed with sophisticated weapons attacked Maru Division with intent to destabilize the security architecture of the town in order to easily attack and abduct members of the community. However, the DPO and team gallantly put up a strong resistance to repel the attackers. Unfortunately, himself and the above named Inspector lost their lives while protecting the public.

“The Commissioner of Police has deployed reinforcement to pursue the fleeing hoodlums and arrest them for investigation and prosecution. Similarly, The Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, DCP Iliyasu Kwarbai led another Police tactical team to the scene for on the spot assessment and confidence building patrol,” he said.

The police Image-maker further said the Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Police Command, CP Kolo Yusuf, has reassured the general Public of the Command’s continuous commitment to protecting their lives and property in the state.

“The CP gave the reassurance while condoling with the families of late SP kazeem Raheem, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Maru Division, and Inspector Rabi’u Umar attached to the Division who paid the supreme price during a fierce confrontation with suspected bandits in Maru.

“The Commissioner of Police further pray Almighty Allah to repose the departed souls and give their families and relations the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” SP Shehu however stated.