U17WWC: Tinubu urges Flamingos to stay focused ahead of the final

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national football team, the Flamingos, on their impressive victory over Brazil in Wednesday’s semi-final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The president described the team’s qualification for the final as a remarkable achievement that has brought immense pride and joy to millions of Nigerians at home and abroad.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, applauded the coaching crew and all those whose hard work and support contributed to the team’s successful campaign.

As the Flamingos prepare to face Japan in the final, the President urges the players to remain focused, confident, and determined, assuring them of the prayers, goodwill, and unflinching support of the Nigerian nation.

He said, “I encourage you to approach the final with the same fighting spirit and belief that have brought you this far. I have confidence in your ability to make history by winning the coveted world title.

“I call on all Nigerians to rally behind the young ambassadors of the nation, whose achievements continue to showcase Nigeria’s sporting excellence and inspire a new generation of girls to pursue their dreams uninhibited.

“Once again, Nigeria is proud of you. Go for the trophy, Flamingos!” he added.