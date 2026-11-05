2027: Ajimobi, Folarin, Adelabu lead Oyo APC reconciliation push

By Adeola Badru

Efforts to resolve internal divisions and strengthen the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State ahead of the 2027 general elections have gained momentum following a meeting involving prominent party leaders.

The meeting, led by former Oyo State First Lady and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Austria, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, brought together the Oyo State Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin; Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, representing Oyo North Senatorial District; former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; and Barrister Akeem Agbaje.

The meeting focused on resolving internal disagreements, promoting inclusive leadership and rebuilding unity within the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, participants emphasised the need to set aside personal differences and competing interests in the collective interest of the party.

They reportedly agreed that greater cohesion among party leaders and stakeholders would strengthen the APC’s political structure and improve its chances in the state.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of sustained consultations among critical stakeholders and ensuring that different tendencies within the party were accommodated in its decision-making process.

A major issue raised at the meeting was the need to translate calls for reconciliation into concrete actions aimed at rebuilding trust, addressing grievances and encouraging cooperation among party leaders and members.

With the 2027 elections approaching, the engagement was seen as part of renewed efforts by influential party figures to harmonise interests and prevent lingering disagreements from affecting the APC’s preparations.

The participants also underscored the importance of developing a collective political strategy capable of carrying all stakeholders along and strengthening the party’s electoral prospects across Oyo State.