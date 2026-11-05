NISO blames gas shortages, low water levels for drop in power generation

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has attributed the decline in electricity generation on the national grid to gas supply constraints affecting thermal power plants and reduced water levels at hydroelectric power stations.

The operator disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, explaining that the constraints had reduced available generation and affected electricity allocations to Distribution Companies (DisCos).

According to NISO, inadequate gas supply has limited the capacity of affected thermal generating plants to operate at their available levels, while reduced water inflows into reservoirs have weakened output from hydroelectric stations.

It said the shortfall had affected the volume of electricity allocated to DisCos for distribution to consumers, resulting in shorter hours of supply and increased load shedding across distribution networks.

NISO noted that the extent of the impact varied across distribution companies, depending on available generation and their respective electricity allocations.

The operator acknowledged the difficulties faced by electricity consumers nationwide, expressing appreciation for the concerns raised by members of the public and other stakeholders.

It said efforts were ongoing to diversify the energy mix of the national grid to strengthen electricity supply security and reduce exposure to prevailing operational constraints.

NISO reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining grid stability, optimising the dispatch of available electricity generation and ensuring the secure, reliable and efficient operation of the national grid.