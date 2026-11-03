Police rescue 11 kidnapped victims, arrest 19 suspects

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force has rescued 11 kidnapped victims, arrested 19 suspects and recovered 91 rustled livestock, including 48 cows and 43 sheep, in security operations conducted across several states in the last 48 hours.

The operations also led to the recovery of firearms, stolen valuables and motorcycles, while several attempted bandit attacks were foiled.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, disclosed the operational breakthroughs in a statement on Tuesday, saying the operations were part of sustained efforts to combat kidnapping, terrorism, armed robbery, cultism, cattle rustling and other criminal activities.

He said investigations and follow-up operations were ongoing to apprehend fleeing suspects, rescue more victims and recover stolen property.

In Zamfara State, police tactical operatives, working with local vigilantes, rescued five elderly women abducted by armed bandits while harvesting beans in Dansadau, Maru Local Government Area.

The victims were freed following a gun battle that forced the abductors to flee. However, a 35-year-old farmer was killed during the attack.

In Niger State, a joint security team comprising police, military personnel, Department of State Services operatives, special hunters and vigilantes rescued six farmers abducted at Mahangi village, near Pandogari in Rafi Local Government Area.

The victims were subsequently taken to a police division for documentation and reunion with their families.

In Kebbi State, joint security forces repelled an attack by suspected Lakurawa terrorists on Ribah town in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area on October 30, after the attackers attempted to block Rambo Junction.

The operation followed an earlier attack on Dan-Indo village in Fakai Local Government Area, where nine people were killed, while two vehicles and several motorcycles were set ablaze.

The police said security operatives had been deployed to maintain order and sustain operations against the suspected terrorists.

Also in Zamfara, police and soldiers have launched a coordinated search-and-rescue operation following the abduction of nine persons at Upa, near Kurya Madaro in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area. Bush-combing operations are ongoing in surrounding forests to secure their release and apprehend the perpetrators.

In Kano State, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad arrested five suspects accused of harbouring criminals in connection with the abduction of the APC Chairman of Rogo Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdu Fanka.

Although the principal suspects reportedly escaped, the police recovered 48 cows, 43 sheep and two Bajaj Boxer motorcycles from the location.

In Katsina State, tactical teams foiled an attempted bandit attack on Karofi village in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area after responding to a distress call. The gunmen reportedly retreated into the bush following an exchange of gunfire. No casualty was recorded.

In Lagos State, police arrested a 28-year-old suspected cultist, Ojo/Ojomu Bolanle, also known as Burna, in connection with an armed robbery at Desa Bus Stop, Ibeju-Lekki, which resulted in the killing of a Point-of-Sale operator, Ibrahim Adewale Moronfade.

Items recovered from the suspect included a locally made pistol, an expended cartridge and charms.

In Benue State, two suspects were arrested over the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area.

The police said a medical examination conducted at General Hospital, Naka, confirmed penetration, while efforts were ongoing to apprehend the principal suspect, who was still at large.

In the Federal Capital Territory, two suspects, Mensur Abdullahi, 20, and Gambo Salisu, 30, were arrested following a violent clash in Gwagwalada over a stolen Tecno phone.

A 19-year-old passer-by, Zaharadenu Awalu, who sustained a deep cut on his left hand during the incident, was treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital. The police said other suspects were being trailed.

In Anambra State, two persons were arrested over the death of a man allegedly tortured and detained overnight by vigilante members at Odorober, Odekpe, over an allegation of stealing a vehicle battery.

In Oyo State, police arrested a 30-year-old suspected cattle rustler, Yali Isiya, following a gun duel between a police-vigilante patrol team and a four-man gang along the Maya-Adekola village axis in Lanlate.

A vigilante member sustained injuries during the encounter and was taken to hospital, while other members of the gang escaped.

In a separate incident in Ogbomoso, three students were arrested following an alleged invasion of Methodist Grammar School by students armed with cutlasses, knives and stones.

One student was injured, while solar panels and classroom roofing materials valued at about N500,000 were reportedly damaged. Police recovered two cutlasses, a catapult and stones.

In Ogun State, two suspected burglars, Bidemi Akinola, 23, and Qudus Adebayo, 22, were arrested over a burglary at Igbehinadun Street.

The suspects allegedly confessed to stealing property valued at N4.085 million, including a 55-inch television, air conditioners, generators and electrical wires. Tools and stolen cables were also recovered.

Meanwhile, in the FCT, police patrol teams responded to an attack by suspected cattle rustlers on a Fulani settlement in Phase 5, Kurudu, on October 30.

Four persons sustained gunshot injuries and were taken to Nyanya General Hospital. Three were treated and discharged, while the fourth victim died.

The Force reiterated its commitment to intelligence-driven operations and collaboration with other security agencies and local communities to curb criminal activities and improve public safety nationwide.