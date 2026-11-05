Raphinha extends Barcelona deal by two years

Barcelona’s Brazilian forward #11 Raphinha celebrates with Barcelona’s Spanish forward #10 Lamine Yamal scoring his team’s second goal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on December 13, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

Captain Raphinha has signed a contract extension until 2030, La Liga champions Barcelona said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Brazilian forward, who joined the Catalan giants in 2022, had been contracted until 2028.

“A declaration of intent. Our dear captain will continue to lead our project until 2030,” Barca wrote in a statement.

Raphinha said in September that he wanted to extend his deal, and maybe even end his career at Barca.

He has been in the form of his life this season, scoring 19 goals and contributing three assists in 13 matches in all competitions.

The former Leeds United winger took over the captaincy at the start of the season following the departures of Ronald Araujo and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

He has also shifted inside from his usual position on the wing to fill the gap created by strikers Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres leaving the club.

He has been Barca’s most potent forward since German Hansi Flick took over in 2024, leading Barca to back-to-back La Liga crowns.