We’ll make Abia too hot for election violators – CP

Decorates 6 newly promoted officers

. Distributes N11.795, 88m to families of deceased officers

By Steve Oko

Commissioner of Police Abia State, Mustapha Bala, has vowed to make the state ” too hot” for anyone plotting to disrupt or foment trouble in the forthcoming elections in the state.



This is as he has decorated six officers from the Command who were recently promoted from Superintendent of Police to Chief Superintendent of Police.



The CP also distributed N11.795, 888.30 to the families of officers and men of the command who died in active service.



Bala who explained that the largesse came under the “Group Life Assurance Benefits and IGP Family Welfare Insurance Scheme”, enjoined the beneficiaries to utilize the funds properly.



He also charged the newly promoted officers to use their new ranks to serve humanity.



Addressing newsmen at the Officers Mess Tuesday in Umuahia, CP Bala, warned all those planning to disrupt the general elections to perish the idea or brace up for the dire consequences of their unpatriotic thought.



He noted that the Police and sister security agencies in the state had water-tight security arrangements to checkmate activities of hoodlums during the polls.



The Police boss said that the Federal Government placed high premium on the security of voters in the state as well as lives and property of residents ” before, during and after the elections”.



He equally said that adequate arrangement had been put in place to safeguard both sensitive and non sensitive electoral materials, as well as lives of the electoral officials, and the ad- hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.



The who said his men were prepared to respond to any emergency, cautioned politicians and party agents to shun acts capable of plunging the state into electoral crisis.



He warned that law enforcement agents would not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone engaging in any act capable of causing security breach, no matter how highly or lowly placed.



Assuring voters of their maximum security, the CP urged voters in the state to troop out en mass to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming polls.



He equally urged candidates and political parties in the forthcoming polls to play according to the rule of the game.

“I wish to use this medium to admonish all Candidates of Abia origin, Political parties agents and other party faithful to play according to the specific rules.



“The Security operatives will not hesitate in bringing to order any person or group of persons irrespective of societal position wanting to truncate the relative peace hitherto enjoyed by all Abians.”



In an interview with Vanguard, one of the newly promoted officers, Sup. Emmanuel Ukanwoke, thanked God for the promotion which he said would spur him to put more efforts in the service.

The also thanked the IGP and the Police Service Commission, pledging not to betrayal the confidence reposed in him.

Similarly, Apochi Francis, son to one of deceased personnel of the command thanked the police CP and IGP for the largesse.



He said it had brought a huge relief to the families of the affected personnel.