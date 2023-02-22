Saturday Polls: INEC Chairman briefs Buhari at Villa

.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, received a briefing from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, according to President Buhari, was at the instance of the INEC Chairman.

The President explained that it was all part of the efforts that the elections hold successfully.

He mentioned the meeting with the INEC boss while explaining why he was a few minutes late to the commissioning and handover of security equipment valued at over N12 billion to the military and Nigeria Police Force.

According to him, he had been grounded in the electoral body for the five minutes he kept the CACOVID group waiting, reminding all that everything needed to be done for a successful election to be achieved.

“I’m being grounded by INEC. You know next Saturday is a great day for us and I take instructions from INEC so that I make sure there’ll be no excuses for the successful election”, Buhari had told his guests.