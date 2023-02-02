The 2023 Guinness Six Nations is finally here and the first weekend has thrown up three intriguing encounters you will not want to miss.

The Championship starts on Saturday afternoon, as Gatland takes charge of Wales for the first time in four years – and for the first time since replacing Wayne Pivac as head coach last month.

From Warren Gatland’s return, to the Calcutta Cup, the fixture computer has served us a treat on one of the most anticipated weekends of the sporting year.

Ireland, who Gatland also coached between 1998-2001, are the visitors to what is sure to be a raucous Principality Stadium in a 2.15pm kick-off.

The tea-time game comes from Twickenham, where England and Scotland wrestle for the Calcutta Cup.

Scotland have not recorded three straight wins against England for 51 years but England have a new head coach in Steve Borthwick who will be desperate for a fast start.

Defending champions France get their campaign up and running on Sunday with a trip to Italy.

Les Bleus beat the Azzurri 37-10 a year ago and a similar result will do just nicely as they begin their quest for a second straight Grand Slam.

WALES V IRELAND

Time: 2.15pm

Date: Saturday 4 February

Location: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

ENGLAND V SCOTLAND

Time: 4.45pm

Date: Saturday 4 February

Location: Twickenham Stadium, London

ITALY V FRANCE

Time: 3pm UK time

Date: Sunday 5 February

Location: Stadio Olimpico, Rome