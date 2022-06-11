By Emmanuel Okogba

England and Italy played out a goalless draw in an empty stadium on Saturday as the former continues a winless run in the UEFA Nations League.

The draw also extends England’s drought against Italy – the last being a 2-1 win in an international friendly in Switzerland a decade ago.

Both sides brought in new faces to their starting line-up, as Southgate handed Fikayo his first full international debut and goalkeeping revelation, Aaron Ramsdale only his second.

Italy’s last meeting against England ended in them being crowned Champions of Europe at Wembley, but Mancini opted for new options this time around.

Only two players from the Wembley win started this one.

Schoolchildren attended free of charge as per UEFA rules in place of spectators who were serving a ban as part sanctions against the English FA.

England is rooted to the bottom of the Group A3. The other group also ended in a 1-1 draw between Germany an Hungary.

See results from other fixtures below:

Ukraine 3 – 0 Armenia

Faroe Islands 2 – 1 Lithuania

Ireland 3 – 0 Scotland

Netherlands 2 – 2 Poland

Romania 1- 0 Finland

Luxembourg 0 – 2 Turkey

Montenegro 1 – 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Wales 1 – 1 Belgium