Rashford, Garnacho give Manchester United late win against Leeds

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have given Manchester United a late win at Elland Road with scores ending 2-0.

Rashford opened the scoring in the 80th minute before Garnacho sealed the deal in the 85th minute

Rashford has now scored his 12th goal in 22 Premier League appearances this season.

The Red Devils are now second in the Premier League, replacing district rivals Manchester City, who are to play Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

United next game will be against Barcelona at Camp Nou in the Europa League knockout stages on Thursday, the 16th of February.