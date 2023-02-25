Obi wins in Tinubu’s campaign secretary, Faleke’s polling unit

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has won in the polling unit of James Faleke, Campaign Secretary to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The polling unit is 021 at the Ojodu Berger.

Faleke won the House of Reps contest with 89 votes, while Labour Party got 48 votes and The PDP candidate secured 11 votes.

For the Senate contest, APC got 91 votes, PDP, 47, ADC, 5, NPP, 5 with 5 void tickets.