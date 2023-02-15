Naira notes: Why I, El-Rufai stormed Supreme Court hearing – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has explained the reason why he and Governor Nasir el-Rufai stormed the Supreme Court hearing on the old naira notes on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Wednesday held a brief hearing as regards the case on the naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The case, however, was adjourned to Wednesday, February 22 for hearing of the consolidated suits by 10 states.

Speaking with newsmen after the adjournment, Bello said he and El-Rufai stormed the Supreme Court to ensure that justice is obtained for the masses who are suffering the brunt of the policy at this time.

Bello said he and his counterparts are not against the redesign policy, but against the CBN implementation.

The Supreme Court hearing was attended by governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi state and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, alongside a delegation of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SAN.

He said, “We are in court because Nigerians are suffering as a result of this CBN muddled-up cashless versus currency redesign policy, that is why we are here today.”

Bello also disclosed that the understanding from court proceedings today suggest that the order made by the honorable justices still subsists up till Wednesday February 22 when the matter will be heard.

According to him, this in reference to an injunction by the court, temporarily banning the implementation of the February 10 deadline of the CBN from making the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes legal tender.

The Kogi governor, however, urged Nigerians to stay alive by maintaining peace, law and order, adding that by killing each other, nothing will be achieved as regards changing the policy to suit everyone and easy the sufferings being encountered at this time.