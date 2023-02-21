Fresh earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border

By Biodun Busari

Six people have died in an earthquake that struck the border region of Turkey and Syria, on Monday, just two weeks after a larger quake killed more than 47,000 people and destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes.

The latest quake which was a magnitude of 6.4 happened near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

It struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

A rescue team was seen climbing a ladder to gain access into one building where some people had been trapped after the latest tremor.

Reuters reported that the quake struck while people were in the already damaged building to retrieve possessions before it was demolished.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 294 people that were injured in Monday evening’s earthquake, with 18 seriously hurt have been transported to hospitals in Adana and Dortyol.