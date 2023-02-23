‘Count APC out of thugs importation in Nasarawa’

APC logo

By David Odama

FOLLOWING the alarm raised by the State Commissioner of police that thugs were being importated into the state ahead if Saturday polls, the state Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress APC in Nasarawa State, Dr John Mamman has disassociate the party from the allegation.

This is even as the party Chairma has tasked party supporters to eschew violence and adhere to the new electoral law and the peace agreement signed by all the political parties in the state.

According to Dr John Mamman, APCin Nasarawa state was confidence in winning the Saturday polls convencingly because the party has delivered on its mandate and promises to the people of the state.

Speaking to Journalists at a press briefing to herald the Saturdays elections, Mamman advised those planning to ferment trouble or cause meyhem in the state to have a change of heart or face the wrath of the law as the ruling party would not fold it’s arms and watch the hard earned peacefulenviroment elude the state ..

According to him, the party is highly optimistic to win the forthcoming general election, noting that it had put in place measures to garantee a resounding victory in Nassarawa.

“We are set for the Saturday’s general election that will usher in new president of Nigeria, federal lawmakers The second election coming up in March will give us Governors and states Assembly members. We are all preparation for this elections,” the party Chairman declared .

Mamman said the party had already trained 3,256 polling agents to man polling unit at various electoral wards in the state adding that as part of preparation to ensure hitch – free elections, the party has been meeting with stakeholders at various levels; political appointees, religious organisations, students and other allies association.

“The fundamental reason for meeting with all the interest groups is to ensure that we have a hitch – free election, devoid of violence and rancour. Election is not a do or die affairs, so, we have been appealing to people, every sector we meet to canvass for vote to ensure the decency with which we play our democratic responsibility and role,” he said.

The APC Chairman, however, called on residents of Nasarawa state to come out en-mass to exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation as security have been beefed up to secure lives and property. In the state