IPAC vows to deliver 2.5m votes for C’River in 2027 polls

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Cross River State chapter, has vowed to mobilize no fewer than 2.5 million votes for the state in the 2027 general elections, citing ongoing voter registration efforts across the 18 local government areas.

The State Chairman of IPAC, Engr. Effiom Edet, disclosed this on Saturday in Calabar during an interaction with newsmen on the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, democratic participation and the future of the state.

Edet said the target was achievable given sustained mobilisation by political parties, INEC, civil society groups, youth and women organisations, traditional rulers, and religious leaders.

“Today, IPAC confidently declares that with the ongoing mobilisation and the cooperation of INEC and every stakeholder involved in this exercise, Cross River State is on course to record not less than 2.5 million votes in the 2027 General Elections,” he said.

He described the CVR exercise as a final opportunity for eligible Cross Riverians to secure their place in history by registering ahead of the polls, noting that response from residents had been encouraging.

“Our message today is simple and clear. No Voter’s Card, No Voice. No Registration, No Participation. Democracy begins with voter registration,” Edet stated.

The IPAC chairman called on parents, youths, religious leaders, traditional rulers and political parties to intensify grassroots mobilisation, describing the 2.5 million vote target as a collective responsibility that would translate to a stronger democratic mandate and greater national recognition for the state.

“Every Permanent Voter’s Card is a weapon against political apathy. Every registered voter is a defender of democracy.

“Every vote has the power to shape the destiny of Cross River State. History will remember those who participated not those who watched from the sidelines,” he said.

Edet commended INEC officials for their dedication to the success of the CVR exercise, stressing that democratic progress depended on collaboration among stakeholders.

“We believe that democracy thrives where there is dialogue instead of division, inclusion instead of exclusion, and cooperation instead of confrontation,” he added.

He further disclosed that IPAC would continue working with the state government to advance democratic ideals, strengthen institutions and encourage active citizen participation, reaffirming the council’s commitment to peaceful politics, issue-based campaigns, credible elections, political tolerance and voter education ahead of 2027.