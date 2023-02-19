BBTitans: Profitable relationships Vs Fantasy relationships

By Ayo Onikoyi

Big Brother Titans when it debuted had people saying it was going to be a battle between South Africans and Nigerians. But Biggie must have got into that programme and had a big bang theory of his own. He made sure no tribe, colour, no nationality or other forms of segregation was going to hold sway and so drafted the Housemates in a pair of one Nigerian male and one South African or one Nigerian female and One South African male.

So the card of nationality bonding wouldn’t take hold. Then what happens? It became a game of profitable relationships and fantasy relationships. Of course, being paired together means you swim or sink together, and the intricate thing is that one Housemate could be a blessing or a curse to the other. We saw that with Sandra Essien and Theo Traw with Sandra accusing the latter of their early eviction from the show.

We are half way through the show and it has been laughs, triangles, fights, drama, and plenty of twists; and amidst all of it, plenty of lessons.

Profitable relationships Vs Fantasy relationships

The past three weeks have taught us that protecting your partnerships will help you go far in any project. The best and farthest-running Housemates on Titans would be those that treat their pairing as sacred and do everything to make sure they and their partners shine.

KHOSICLE

Khosi and Miracle have no choice other than to protect each other. When Khosi, who is in a love affair with Yemi seemed to be having a bout of heartbreak as a result of Yemi’s philandering, Miracle came to her aid and even went to the extent of challenging Yemi with grim intent. Miracle was by no means a peace maker, he was obviously protecting their partnership, knowing Khosi being hurt could throw a spanner iun their partnership.

YELISA

Yemi has displayed all the attributes of a typical `Yoruba Demon’ but he is caught in a web of his love for both Khosi who is paired with Miracle and Blue Aiva who has Kanaga as a partner. While Yemi is on a fantasy trip, he isn’t totally ignorant of his partnership with Nelisa. For him to have looked Khosi in the eyes and told her, “I love Nelisa so much. I love that she is present and confident and I am pleased she is my team mate,” speaks volumes

KANIVA

We have seen how a fantasy relationship could be profitable in one sense and counterproductive in another. When the pair of Kanaga and Blue Aiva were Heads of House, and Yemi and Khosi were among those up for eviction, Blue Aiva, because of her fantasy relationship with Yemi decided to save Yemi and his partner Nelisa, replacing them with the pair of Marvin and Yahaya,

Takeaways

Even though the housemates are in pairs, certain people have a leg up on others. For example, during nominations, it would be difficult for Yemi to put up either Khosi or Blue Aiva because of their fantasy relationship unless that’s the only option he has. It is the same with Yvonne and Juicy J or Tsatsi and Kanaga. Away from the romantic mixes, there are also friendship partnerships, like the one that made Blaqleng ( Blaqboi and Ipeleng) save the Royals (Tsatsi and Ebubu) from possible eviction and then had the Royals return the favour.

Housemates love to come on the show and claim they have no strategy. However, BBTitans is a game. Those that would go farthest, in and out of the house, are those with defined plans. Kanaga’s entrance into the show was the loudest, and everyone instantly had his name on their lips. Still, he’s different from his entrance now that he’s in the house. He is calm, put together, and talented. Fans can’t decide if his relationship with Tsatsi is a game or the truth. For this, he’s been on the top 5 most talked about housemates list at least ten times since the show began.