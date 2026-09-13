Bandits allegedly attack Operation Burst base in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

Armed bandits, in the early hours of Sunday, reportedly attacked an Operation Burst base located within a forest reserve along the Igbeti–Igboho axis in Oorelope Local Government Area of Oyo State, setting ablaze a block within the security base and a patrol van.

The attack, according to a security update from the Oorelope Local Government Command, occurred between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

The security command said it received a distress call reporting that armed men had invaded the Operation Burst base, prompting the immediate mobilisation of its operatives alongside personnel from other sister security agencies to the area.

However, the security team arrived at the location after the attackers had already fled the scene.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the bandits allegedly stormed the base in large numbers and opened fire on security personnel with what was described as powerful weapons.

The attackers were also suspected of attempting to overrun the security post, kill the personnel stationed there and cart away their weapons.

According to the security update, operatives subsequently combed the surrounding area and made concerted efforts to locate the fleeing attackers, but the perpetrators could not be apprehended.

The command, however, disclosed that no casualty was recorded in the attack.

It said the attackers allegedly set fire to a block within the security base and a patrol van, resulting in the destruction of both facilities.

The Oorelope Local Government Command said further details would be made available as investigations and security operations continued.

Meanwhile, efforts to obtain the reaction of the Commander of Operation Burst in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd.), proved abortive, as none of the telephone numbers available for him could be reached at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard News