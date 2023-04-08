BBTitans: Khosi’s plans to strengthen Nigeria, S/Africa relationship

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

South African housemate Khosi Twala, emerging winner of the Big Brother Titans season one, may go a long way to restore peace and lost love between Nigeria and South Africa.

Before the kick off of the reality TV show which was a fusion of two TV phenomena, Big Mzansi and BB Naija,on January 15, the mutual relationship between the two countries was nothing to write home about.

Over the years, South Africans have been hostile to Nigerians living in their country in a manner that has left much to be desired. But Khosi hopes all that will be a thing of the past soon as she has resolved to use her platform to preach for love and peace in Africa.

Hide original message

The reality star particularly said she’s determined to strengthen South Africa’s relationship with Nigeria during the course of her reign.

Khosi made this promise, while speaking virtually with our reporter during the week.

She, however, expressed worry with the kind of love-hate relationship that is currently existing between her country and Nigeria, stressing that her mission is to make a huge difference in the continent.

“I certainly want South Africa and Nigeria to have a better relationship. I don’t want to limit myself to South Africa

“I really want to visit Nigeria. I have always wanted to travel to Nigeria. And when I make the trip, I’m not only gonna be there for vibes, I would want to establish a relationship that could go on and on from generation to generation.

“During my last conversation with Biggie, I told him that I can’t wait to take over the world. I can’t wait to make a difference in the continent. With this platform, I am excited about what I can do to restore peace between the two countries, the journalist-turned-reality star said.

Sharing her experience, while she was in the house, the 25-year old reality star said she did not experience any cultural differences as she was used to Nigerians living in South Africa.

“I was used to the Nigerian culture and the fellow housemates that I knew a few things. Nigerians are just human beings who happen to be from West Africa, and me from South Africa, and basic things connect us. There were just different personalities, some easier to get along with while others were harder than others.”

For many, the intervention of Multichoice to reunite the two countries through the show is a welcome development.