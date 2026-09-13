Our riders earn average of N100k per week – Chowdeck CEO, Femi Aluko

Chowdeck CEO, Femi Aluko, has disclosed that riders on the food delivery platform earn an average of N100,000 per week, with the highest-performing riders making significantly more.

Aluko made the disclosure during an interview with Channels Television while discussing the earning potential of riders working with the Nigerian food delivery company.

According to him, a rider’s earnings are largely determined by the number of deliveries completed and the distance covered, as riders are also paid based on the kilometres they travel.

Aluko said: “Chowdeck riders earn an average of N100,000 per week while staying fit. The best ones make much higher than that. It’s a game of numbers, the more delivery you do, the more you’re able to earn and cover distance and kilometres because they’re also paid by kilometres.”

The figure prompted the interviewer to point out that an average weekly income of N100,000 would translate to about N400,000 monthly for riders using bicycles.

“So you’re telling me those boys riding those bicycles make N100K in a week. So in a month, N400K, riding bicycle,” the interviewer said.

Aluko confirmed the calculation but noted that riders also incur expenses in the course of their work, particularly the cost of maintaining their bicycles.

“That’s correct, yeah. Again, it also comes with its own cost, like you have to maintain your bicycles,” he said.

The CEO’s comments suggest that while the platform’s top riders can earn substantially more than the stated average, actual income varies according to the volume of deliveries handled and the distance covered.

Vanguard News