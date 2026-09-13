Bamanga Tukur, a colossus of public service – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

By James Ogunnaike

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has mourned the death of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, describing the late elder statesman as a patriot, bridge-builder and “colossus” of public service.

Tukur, who died at the age of 91, held several prominent positions in public service, including Governor of the defunct Gongola State, Minister of Industries and Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA. He also served as National Chairman of the PDP and Chairman of the African Business Roundtable.

Obasanjo, in a tribute titled, “Tribute to a Colossus of Public Service and Industrial Development: Alhaji Bamanga Tukur,” described the death of his long-time associate and compatriot as a profound loss to the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former president said Tukur’s life was characterised by patriotism, commitment and distinguished public service.

Obasanjo said: “It was with a profound sense of loss and deep reflection that I received the news of the transition of my long-time associate, compatriot, and elder statesman, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, who has returned to his Creator at the age of 91.

“Bamanga’s life was a testament to patriotism, unwavering commitment, and stellar public service. Throughout his long career, which spanned across governance, international business, and political leadership, he carried himself with an unmistakable sense of duty.”

According to Obasanjo, Tukur’s contributions to Nigeria extended across several critical sectors, with his focus consistently centred on national productivity and development.

He said: “From his transformative years steering the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to his tenure as the civilian Governor of the defunct Gongola State and later as Minister of Industries, his focus remained fixed on national productivity and progress.”

Reflecting on their political relationship, Obasanjo said their paths crossed during some of the most formative and challenging periods of Nigeria’s democratic journey, particularly when Tukur served as national chairman of the PDP.

He said although political differences and debates were inevitable, he never doubted Tukur’s commitment to Nigeria.

“While politics often brought robust debates and differing perspectives on the direction of our party and nation, I never for once doubted his foundational love for Nigeria,” Obasanjo said.

“He was an institutional pillar who stood tall in the face of political storms.”

The former president also commended Tukur’s contribution to African economic development, noting his leadership of the African Business Roundtable.

He said Tukur’s role demonstrated his commitment to economic independence and greater integration across the continent.

“Beyond our borders, his leadership as the Chairman of the African Business Roundtable demonstrated his visionary commitment to economic independence and pan-African integration,” Obasanjo said.

Describing Tukur’s death as a significant loss to Nigeria, Obasanjo said the late politician and businessman had left an enduring legacy in the country’s history.

“With his passing, Nigeria has lost a colossus and a bridge-builder. He has run his race, made his mark, and left an indelible footprint in the history of our republic,” he said.

Obasanjo condoled with the Tukur family, the government and people of Adamawa State, as well as the deceased’s political associates across the country.

“On behalf of my family, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Tukur family, the government and people of Adamawa State, and his political associates across the nation,” he said.

He prayed for the repose of Tukur’s soul and for strength for his family and loved ones to cope with the loss.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant his soul eternal rest in Al-Jannah Firdaus, and give his loved ones the fortitude to bear this monumental loss,” Obasanjo prayed.