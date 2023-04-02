BBTitans finale: Yvonne becomes 3rd finalist to leave show

Yvonne Godswill Awanga has been evicted from the reality TV show, becoming the third finalist to be shown the way out at the ongoing grand finale of the Big Brother Titans.

Yvonne’s eviction means one Nigerian, Kanaga, and two South Africans, Tsatsi and Khosi, are left in the house.

Reacting to her eviction, the content creator thanked her fans for keeping her on the show till the final.

She said that the show had shaped her and boost her self-confidence.

Yvonne, 28. is a model from Akwa-Ibom state.

Before getting into the show, she was a beauty and fashion blogger, and an endorser for foreign brands.

The winner of the show will be smiling home with a $100,000 cash prize, including endorsement deals and fame.

The show commenced with 20 housemates from Nigeria and South Africa on January 15 and reached its final week with six housemates left to compete for a grand prize on Sunday, April 2nd.