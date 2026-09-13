Abi, Araga evicted from BBNaija season 11

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemates Abi and Araga has been evicted from the reality TV show, becoming the latest housemates to leave the ‘Show Ya Sef’ edition.

Abi and Araga’s eviction was announced during the live eviction show on Sunday as the competition enters another stage.

Their exit comes after the previous eviction round saw Gerard sent out of the competition.

Before Gerard, the show had witnessed the evictions of Martins, Mercedes, Kamsy, Cassi, Sultex and Goddessa, while Neche voluntarily left the competition.

The competition also recorded a major development during the week when Nomy was disqualified from the show.

With Abi and Araga’s eviction and Nomy’s disqualification, the ‘Show Ya Sef’ house is now left with 14 housemates battling for the grand prize as the season progresses towards its final stages.

The ‘Show Ya Sef’ edition premiered on July 26, 2026, with 24 housemates competing for a ₦160 million grand prize.

Vanguard News