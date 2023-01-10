Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi is set to return to action against Arsenal on February 3 after being ruled out for three weeks after damaging his ankle ligaments during Friday’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester United in their FA Cup third round clash.

The 26-year-old Nigerian star damaged his ankle ligaments following a nasty challenge by Tyrell Malacia in the 47th minute.

After undergoing a scan on Sunday, it was revealed that the Nigerian would not spend a prolonged period on the sidelines receiving treatment.

“Alex Iwobi is expected to be out for around three weeks with the ankle ligament injury sustained against Manchester United on Friday,” the club wrote on their website.

“The Everton midfielder was taken off on a stretcher early in the second half of the FA Cup tie at Old Trafford.

“Scan results on Saturday confirmed a lateral ligament injury that will be managed conservatively by the club’s medical team at Finch Farm.”